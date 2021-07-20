Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.31
-43.56
-64.2
44.08
Op profit growth
335.26
-57.51
-113.09
32.29
EBIT growth
6.92
2.36
68.54
369.38
Net profit growth
2.41
-71.26
75.12
71.08
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-19.41
-4.35
-5.78
15.82
EBIT margin
-186.6
-170.46
-93.97
-19.95
Net profit margin
-192.45
-183.56
-360.5
-73.69
RoCE
-9.19
-7.63
-8.7
-4.27
RoNW
11.42
62.28
-33.65
-9.32
RoA
-2.37
-2.05
-8.34
-3.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-14.74
-14.2
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-27.64
-27.42
-62.63
-42.51
Book value per share
-39.52
-24.98
13.43
60.95
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.02
-0.02
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.01
-0.01
-0.05
-0.18
P/B
0
-0.01
0.26
0.13
EV/EBIDTA
-140.62
-517
-348.14
6.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
-41.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
168.18
318.74
244.53
113.15
Inventory days
331.02
326.52
276.59
207.61
Creditor days
-124.86
-138.48
-77.73
-29.37
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
48.33
72.9
0.76
0.36
Net debt / equity
-4.9
-6.82
12.58
0.56
Net debt / op. profit
-130.38
-498.91
-210.22
5.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.07
-47.32
-61.21
-66.16
Employee costs
-14.71
-16.05
-12.13
-5.74
Other costs
-54.62
-40.97
-32.43
-12.26
