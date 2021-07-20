iifl-logo-icon 1
Castex Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

0.8
(6.67%)
Jul 20, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.31

-43.56

-64.2

44.08

Op profit growth

335.26

-57.51

-113.09

32.29

EBIT growth

6.92

2.36

68.54

369.38

Net profit growth

2.41

-71.26

75.12

71.08

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-19.41

-4.35

-5.78

15.82

EBIT margin

-186.6

-170.46

-93.97

-19.95

Net profit margin

-192.45

-183.56

-360.5

-73.69

RoCE

-9.19

-7.63

-8.7

-4.27

RoNW

11.42

62.28

-33.65

-9.32

RoA

-2.37

-2.05

-8.34

-3.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-14.74

-14.2

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-27.64

-27.42

-62.63

-42.51

Book value per share

-39.52

-24.98

13.43

60.95

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.02

-0.02

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.01

-0.01

-0.05

-0.18

P/B

0

-0.01

0.26

0.13

EV/EBIDTA

-140.62

-517

-348.14

6.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

-41.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

168.18

318.74

244.53

113.15

Inventory days

331.02

326.52

276.59

207.61

Creditor days

-124.86

-138.48

-77.73

-29.37

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

48.33

72.9

0.76

0.36

Net debt / equity

-4.9

-6.82

12.58

0.56

Net debt / op. profit

-130.38

-498.91

-210.22

5.56

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.07

-47.32

-61.21

-66.16

Employee costs

-14.71

-16.05

-12.13

-5.74

Other costs

-54.62

-40.97

-32.43

-12.26

