Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
289.53
296.4
459.47
525.22
yoy growth (%)
-2.31
-35.49
-12.51
-64.2
Raw materials
-144.98
-140.25
-232.62
-321.52
As % of sales
50.07
47.32
50.62
61.21
Employee costs
-42.6
-47.59
-63.8
-63.75
As % of sales
14.71
16.05
13.88
12.13
Other costs
-158.16
-121.46
-177.66
-170.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.62
40.97
38.66
32.43
Operating profit
-56.21
-12.91
-14.61
-30.4
OPM
-19.41
-4.35
-3.18
-5.78
Depreciation
-488.05
-492.77
-497.16
-474.83
Interest expense
-11.17
-6.93
-12.67
-642.34
Other income
3.99
0.42
1.21
11.67
Profit before tax
-551.44
-512.19
-523.23
-1,135.91
Taxes
0
0
0
0.02
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-551.44
-512.19
-523.23
-1,135.89
Exceptional items
0
0
-226.17
-670.19
Net profit
-551.44
-512.19
-749.41
-1,806.08
yoy growth (%)
7.66
-31.65
-58.5
73
NPM
-190.46
-172.8
-163.1
-343.87
