Castex Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.8
(6.67%)
Jul 20, 2021|03:28:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

289.53

296.4

459.47

525.22

yoy growth (%)

-2.31

-35.49

-12.51

-64.2

Raw materials

-144.98

-140.25

-232.62

-321.52

As % of sales

50.07

47.32

50.62

61.21

Employee costs

-42.6

-47.59

-63.8

-63.75

As % of sales

14.71

16.05

13.88

12.13

Other costs

-158.16

-121.46

-177.66

-170.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.62

40.97

38.66

32.43

Operating profit

-56.21

-12.91

-14.61

-30.4

OPM

-19.41

-4.35

-3.18

-5.78

Depreciation

-488.05

-492.77

-497.16

-474.83

Interest expense

-11.17

-6.93

-12.67

-642.34

Other income

3.99

0.42

1.21

11.67

Profit before tax

-551.44

-512.19

-523.23

-1,135.91

Taxes

0

0

0

0.02

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-551.44

-512.19

-523.23

-1,135.89

Exceptional items

0

0

-226.17

-670.19

Net profit

-551.44

-512.19

-749.41

-1,806.08

yoy growth (%)

7.66

-31.65

-58.5

73

NPM

-190.46

-172.8

-163.1

-343.87

