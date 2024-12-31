SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹652
Prev. Close₹649
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,692.15
Day's High₹692.4
Day's Low₹651.7
52 Week's High₹682
52 Week's Low₹631
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,764.14
P/E61.21
EPS10.6
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.85
56.85
56.85
56.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
328.33
289.02
243.45
226.41
Net Worth
385.18
345.87
300.3
283.26
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,788.97
1,713.15
1,497.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,788.97
1,713.15
1,497.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
17.58
20.15
22.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
ENRICO ELIO GOMIERO
Director
TOMASO MARIO CARRARO
Whole-time Director
BALAJI GOPALAN
Whole-time Director
SUDHENDRA SHARAD MANNIKAR
Company Secretary
RAKHI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Carraro India Ltd
Summary
Carraro India Limited was incorporated as Carraro India Private Limited on April 11, 1997, as a Private Limited Company issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Pursuant to allotment of Equity Shares by the Company, the Board passed a resolution on September 30, 1997, wherein Company became a deemed public company, and the name was changed to Carraro India Limited with effect from September 3, 1997, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation endorsed by the RoC, Delhi to that effect. Subsequently, the Company was re-converted into a Private Limited Company and the name was changed to Carraro India Private Limited, dated March 16, 2009 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, on the conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the Company name was changed to Carraro India Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2024 was issued by the RoC.The Company is a technology driven integrated supplier that develops complex engineering products and solutions for OEM customers. It provide a diverse products including axles and transmission systems of different HP ranges for off-highway vehicles in the agricultural tractor and construction vehicle sectors, as well as gears, shafts and ring gears for industrial and automotive vehicles.The Company is engaged in manufacture of mechanical transmissions, clutches, hydraulic lifts and planetary drives, axles for agricultural tractors and construction equipment including components, parts and spares thereof. The Compan
Read More
The Carraro India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹662.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Carraro India Ltd is ₹3764.14 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Carraro India Ltd is 61.21 and 9.58 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Carraro India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Carraro India Ltd is ₹631 and ₹682 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Carraro India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
