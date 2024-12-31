Summary

Carraro India Limited was incorporated as Carraro India Private Limited on April 11, 1997, as a Private Limited Company issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Pursuant to allotment of Equity Shares by the Company, the Board passed a resolution on September 30, 1997, wherein Company became a deemed public company, and the name was changed to Carraro India Limited with effect from September 3, 1997, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation endorsed by the RoC, Delhi to that effect. Subsequently, the Company was re-converted into a Private Limited Company and the name was changed to Carraro India Private Limited, dated March 16, 2009 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, on the conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the Company name was changed to Carraro India Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2024 was issued by the RoC.The Company is a technology driven integrated supplier that develops complex engineering products and solutions for OEM customers. It provide a diverse products including axles and transmission systems of different HP ranges for off-highway vehicles in the agricultural tractor and construction vehicle sectors, as well as gears, shafts and ring gears for industrial and automotive vehicles.The Company is engaged in manufacture of mechanical transmissions, clutches, hydraulic lifts and planetary drives, axles for agricultural tractors and construction equipment including components, parts and spares thereof. The Compan

Read More