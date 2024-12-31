iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Carraro India Ltd Share Price

662.1
(2.02%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open652
  • Day's High692.4
  • 52 Wk High682
  • Prev. Close649
  • Day's Low651.7
  • 52 Wk Low 631
  • Turnover (lac)6,692.15
  • P/E61.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS10.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,764.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Carraro India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

652

Prev. Close

649

Turnover(Lac.)

6,692.15

Day's High

692.4

Day's Low

651.7

52 Week's High

682

52 Week's Low

631

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,764.14

P/E

61.21

EPS

10.6

Divi. Yield

0

Carraro India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Carraro India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Carraro India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:01 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1000.00%

Foreign: 100.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Carraro India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

56.85

56.85

56.85

56.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

328.33

289.02

243.45

226.41

Net Worth

385.18

345.87

300.3

283.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,788.97

1,713.15

1,497.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,788.97

1,713.15

1,497.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

17.58

20.15

22.51

View Annually Results

Carraro India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Carraro India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

ENRICO ELIO GOMIERO

Director

TOMASO MARIO CARRARO

Whole-time Director

BALAJI GOPALAN

Whole-time Director

SUDHENDRA SHARAD MANNIKAR

Company Secretary

RAKHI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Carraro India Ltd

Summary

Carraro India Limited was incorporated as Carraro India Private Limited on April 11, 1997, as a Private Limited Company issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Pursuant to allotment of Equity Shares by the Company, the Board passed a resolution on September 30, 1997, wherein Company became a deemed public company, and the name was changed to Carraro India Limited with effect from September 3, 1997, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation endorsed by the RoC, Delhi to that effect. Subsequently, the Company was re-converted into a Private Limited Company and the name was changed to Carraro India Private Limited, dated March 16, 2009 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, on the conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the Company name was changed to Carraro India Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2024 was issued by the RoC.The Company is a technology driven integrated supplier that develops complex engineering products and solutions for OEM customers. It provide a diverse products including axles and transmission systems of different HP ranges for off-highway vehicles in the agricultural tractor and construction vehicle sectors, as well as gears, shafts and ring gears for industrial and automotive vehicles.The Company is engaged in manufacture of mechanical transmissions, clutches, hydraulic lifts and planetary drives, axles for agricultural tractors and construction equipment including components, parts and spares thereof. The Compan
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Carraro India Ltd share price today?

The Carraro India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹662.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Carraro India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Carraro India Ltd is ₹3764.14 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Carraro India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Carraro India Ltd is 61.21 and 9.58 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Carraro India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Carraro India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Carraro India Ltd is ₹631 and ₹682 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Carraro India Ltd?

Carraro India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Carraro India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Carraro India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.77 %
Institutions - 20.63 %
Public - 10.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Carraro India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.