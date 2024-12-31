Carraro India Ltd Summary

Carraro India Limited was incorporated as Carraro India Private Limited on April 11, 1997, as a Private Limited Company issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Pursuant to allotment of Equity Shares by the Company, the Board passed a resolution on September 30, 1997, wherein Company became a deemed public company, and the name was changed to Carraro India Limited with effect from September 3, 1997, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation endorsed by the RoC, Delhi to that effect. Subsequently, the Company was re-converted into a Private Limited Company and the name was changed to Carraro India Private Limited, dated March 16, 2009 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, on the conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the Company name was changed to Carraro India Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 12, 2024 was issued by the RoC.The Company is a technology driven integrated supplier that develops complex engineering products and solutions for OEM customers. It provide a diverse products including axles and transmission systems of different HP ranges for off-highway vehicles in the agricultural tractor and construction vehicle sectors, as well as gears, shafts and ring gears for industrial and automotive vehicles.The Company is engaged in manufacture of mechanical transmissions, clutches, hydraulic lifts and planetary drives, axles for agricultural tractors and construction equipment including components, parts and spares thereof. The Company has its manufacturing facilities located in Ranjangaon at Pune.Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation approved by the High Court at Judicature at Bombay vide its order dated August 28, 2014, Turbo Gears India Private Limited (TGIPL) , the fellow subsidiary got merged with the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2013. In terms of the said Scheme of of Amalgamation, erstwhile shareholders of Turbo Gears, namely, Carraro Drive Tech S.p.A. and Siap S.p.A., were allotted 0.06 Equity Shares bearing face value of Rs 10 each of the Company for every 1 fully paid-up equity share bearing face value of Rs 10 each held by such shareholder in Turbo Gears. Accordingly, 5,759,994 Equity Shares and 6 Equity Shares were allotted to Carraro Drive Tech S.p.A. and Siap S.p.A., respectively, as consideration for the amalgamation.In 2016, the Company launched steering axle applicable for 4-WD vehicle; launched steering portal axle in 2022, and T135 transmission system launched in 2023. The Company acquired 99% shareholding in Carraro Technologies India Private Limited and it has become a subsidiary of the Company, with effect from June 28, 2024.The Company is planning an IPO to raise capital from public aggregating upto Rs 1811.65 Crore Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.