Carraro India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.85
56.85
56.85
56.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
328.33
289.02
243.45
226.41
Net Worth
385.18
345.87
300.3
283.26
Minority Interest
Debt
212.55
188.33
177.57
152.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
13.54
Total Liabilities
597.73
534.2
477.87
449.16
Fixed Assets
350.8
310.67
285.1
257.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.02
0.31
0.07
11.62
Networking Capital
144.48
128.13
93.8
121.48
Inventories
286.45
255.3
233.35
185.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
237.36
295.95
250.26
267.21
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
79.33
88.37
116.08
115.61
Sundry Creditors
-366.24
-425.27
-424.27
-380.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-92.42
-86.22
-81.61
-66.11
Cash
100.43
95.09
98.89
58.24
Total Assets
597.73
534.2
477.87
449.17
No Record Found
