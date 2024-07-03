iifl-logo-icon 1
Menon Bearings Ltd Share Price

120.14
(-0.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:58 PM

  • Open120.9
  • Day's High121.39
  • 52 Wk High158
  • Prev. Close120.89
  • Day's Low118.46
  • 52 Wk Low 108.1
  • Turnover (lac)19.36
  • P/E30.53
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value27.92
  • EPS3.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)673.26
  • Div. Yield1.86
View All Historical Data
Menon Bearings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

120.9

Prev. Close

120.89

Turnover(Lac.)

19.36

Day's High

121.39

Day's Low

118.46

52 Week's High

158

52 Week's Low

108.1

Book Value

27.92

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

673.26

P/E

30.53

EPS

3.96

Divi. Yield

1.86

Menon Bearings Ltd Corporate Action

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Menon Bearings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Menon Bearings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.44%

Institutions: 0.44%

Non-Institutions: 31.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Menon Bearings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.6

5.6

5.6

5.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

140.75

127.83

106.38

93.11

Net Worth

146.35

133.43

111.98

98.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

149.47

139.09

173.97

145.66

yoy growth (%)

7.46

-20.04

19.43

17.82

Raw materials

-52.63

-44.7

-62.28

-53.3

As % of sales

35.21

32.14

35.8

36.59

Employee costs

-14.66

-15.56

-15.34

-12.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

24.87

19.6

36.1

32.33

Depreciation

-7.48

-6.87

-4.81

-4.07

Tax paid

-6.07

-5.2

-10.8

-11.26

Working capital

1.68

-13.61

7.94

5.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.46

-20.04

19.43

17.82

Op profit growth

15.81

-30.75

15.55

11.96

EBIT growth

17.65

-39.01

15.69

19.33

Net profit growth

30.57

-43.08

20.04

10.33

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

210.75

216.94

38.75

32.56

24.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

210.75

216.94

38.75

32.56

24.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.67

2.92

0.85

0.63

0.74

View Annually Results

Menon Bearings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Menon Bearings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Nitin Menon

Managing Director

R D Dixit

Whole Time Director & CFO

Arun Aradhye

Independent Non Exe. Director

M L Shinde

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kailash A Nevagi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Santosh Prabhu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Siddheshwar Sunil Kadane

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Menon Bearings Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company on 4 Jul.91, Menon Bearings (MBL) commenced business on 23 Sep.91. Promoted by Menon Pistons, MBL is engaged into manufacturing of critical engine components i.e Bearings, bushes, thrust washers used in long haul, heavy duty diesel engines & multi axle vehicles at two locations and manufacturing of aluminium die casting components at another location. It has now diversified from applications in engines to brakes, transmission, axles, steering, suspension, marine, power generation, electrical etc.It came out with a public issue in Jan.93 to part-finance its Rs 8.17-cr project to manufacture the above items and to meet long-term working capital requirements. The plant is located at MIDC, Kolhapur. MBL has a technical agreement with King, Israel, which provides technical know-how for design, manufacture and commissioning. MPL supplies to OEMs like Telco, Maruti Udyog, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kirloskar Cummins, Greaves, Eicher, etc. It currently exports to UK, Egypt, Spain, Israel and USA. MBL has undertaken an expansion programme to manufacture babbit strips. During 1996, the company was awarded ISO 9002 certificate. The manufacturing capacity of Bushes was increased from 2700000 to 3600000 nos per annum and Thrust Washers from 565000 to 1400000 nos per annum. A new rolling process for manufacture of flanged bearings was designed and introduced successfully by the company during 2000-2001.During the year 2004-05, the Company made investment
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Menon Bearings Ltd share price today?

The Menon Bearings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹120.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Menon Bearings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Menon Bearings Ltd is ₹673.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Menon Bearings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Menon Bearings Ltd is 30.53 and 5.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Menon Bearings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Menon Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Menon Bearings Ltd is ₹108.1 and ₹158 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Menon Bearings Ltd?

Menon Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.78%, 3 Years at 13.61%, 1 Year at -14.44%, 6 Month at -12.19%, 3 Month at -5.18% and 1 Month at -3.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Menon Bearings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Menon Bearings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.44 %
Institutions - 0.45 %
Public - 31.11 %

