SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹120.9
Prev. Close₹120.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.36
Day's High₹121.39
Day's Low₹118.46
52 Week's High₹158
52 Week's Low₹108.1
Book Value₹27.92
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)673.26
P/E30.53
EPS3.96
Divi. Yield1.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.6
5.6
5.6
5.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.75
127.83
106.38
93.11
Net Worth
146.35
133.43
111.98
98.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
149.47
139.09
173.97
145.66
yoy growth (%)
7.46
-20.04
19.43
17.82
Raw materials
-52.63
-44.7
-62.28
-53.3
As % of sales
35.21
32.14
35.8
36.59
Employee costs
-14.66
-15.56
-15.34
-12.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
24.87
19.6
36.1
32.33
Depreciation
-7.48
-6.87
-4.81
-4.07
Tax paid
-6.07
-5.2
-10.8
-11.26
Working capital
1.68
-13.61
7.94
5.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.46
-20.04
19.43
17.82
Op profit growth
15.81
-30.75
15.55
11.96
EBIT growth
17.65
-39.01
15.69
19.33
Net profit growth
30.57
-43.08
20.04
10.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
210.75
216.94
38.75
32.56
24.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
210.75
216.94
38.75
32.56
24.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.67
2.92
0.85
0.63
0.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Nitin Menon
Managing Director
R D Dixit
Whole Time Director & CFO
Arun Aradhye
Independent Non Exe. Director
M L Shinde
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kailash A Nevagi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Santosh Prabhu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Siddheshwar Sunil Kadane
Reports by Menon Bearings Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company on 4 Jul.91, Menon Bearings (MBL) commenced business on 23 Sep.91. Promoted by Menon Pistons, MBL is engaged into manufacturing of critical engine components i.e Bearings, bushes, thrust washers used in long haul, heavy duty diesel engines & multi axle vehicles at two locations and manufacturing of aluminium die casting components at another location. It has now diversified from applications in engines to brakes, transmission, axles, steering, suspension, marine, power generation, electrical etc.It came out with a public issue in Jan.93 to part-finance its Rs 8.17-cr project to manufacture the above items and to meet long-term working capital requirements. The plant is located at MIDC, Kolhapur. MBL has a technical agreement with King, Israel, which provides technical know-how for design, manufacture and commissioning. MPL supplies to OEMs like Telco, Maruti Udyog, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kirloskar Cummins, Greaves, Eicher, etc. It currently exports to UK, Egypt, Spain, Israel and USA. MBL has undertaken an expansion programme to manufacture babbit strips. During 1996, the company was awarded ISO 9002 certificate. The manufacturing capacity of Bushes was increased from 2700000 to 3600000 nos per annum and Thrust Washers from 565000 to 1400000 nos per annum. A new rolling process for manufacture of flanged bearings was designed and introduced successfully by the company during 2000-2001.During the year 2004-05, the Company made investment
Read More
The Menon Bearings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹120.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Menon Bearings Ltd is ₹673.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Menon Bearings Ltd is 30.53 and 5.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Menon Bearings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Menon Bearings Ltd is ₹108.1 and ₹158 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Menon Bearings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.78%, 3 Years at 13.61%, 1 Year at -14.44%, 6 Month at -12.19%, 3 Month at -5.18% and 1 Month at -3.28%.
