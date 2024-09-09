|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|AGM 06/09/2024 Voting Results of the 33rd AGM of the Company held on Friday, 6th September, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 4493) of SEBI (LODR) 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)
