Menon Bearings Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.6
5.6
5.6
5.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.75
127.83
106.38
93.11
Net Worth
146.35
133.43
111.98
98.71
Minority Interest
Debt
34.14
14.65
23.28
29.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.95
4.53
4.68
4.6
Total Liabilities
184.44
152.61
139.94
132.48
Fixed Assets
86.31
84.75
78.71
81.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.96
9.54
0
1.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.86
0.4
0.27
Networking Capital
60.16
44.3
52.03
42.09
Inventories
22.07
21.64
21.22
16.48
Inventory Days
40.24
Sundry Debtors
53.42
49.71
50.97
44.33
Debtor Days
108.25
Other Current Assets
7.29
2.98
3.63
3.84
Sundry Creditors
-12.07
-12.56
-13.19
-12.61
Creditor Days
30.79
Other Current Liabilities
-10.55
-17.47
-10.6
-9.95
Cash
25.93
13.17
8.79
7.75
Total Assets
184.46
152.62
139.93
132.51
