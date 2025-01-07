iifl-logo-icon 1
Menon Bearings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

149.47

139.09

173.97

145.66

yoy growth (%)

7.46

-20.04

19.43

17.82

Raw materials

-52.63

-44.7

-62.28

-53.3

As % of sales

35.21

32.14

35.8

36.59

Employee costs

-14.66

-15.56

-15.34

-12.87

As % of sales

9.8

11.19

8.81

8.83

Other costs

-47.68

-49.02

-53.32

-42.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.89

35.24

30.65

29.01

Operating profit

34.49

29.78

43.01

37.22

OPM

23.07

21.41

24.72

25.55

Depreciation

-7.48

-6.87

-4.81

-4.07

Interest expense

-3.57

-4.56

-3.53

-1.92

Other income

1.42

1.26

1.44

1.11

Profit before tax

24.87

19.6

36.1

32.33

Taxes

-6.07

-5.2

-10.8

-11.26

Tax rate

-24.41

-26.56

-29.92

-34.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

18.8

14.39

25.29

21.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

18.8

14.39

25.29

21.07

yoy growth (%)

30.57

-43.08

20.04

10.33

NPM

12.57

10.35

14.54

14.46

