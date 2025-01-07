Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
149.47
139.09
173.97
145.66
yoy growth (%)
7.46
-20.04
19.43
17.82
Raw materials
-52.63
-44.7
-62.28
-53.3
As % of sales
35.21
32.14
35.8
36.59
Employee costs
-14.66
-15.56
-15.34
-12.87
As % of sales
9.8
11.19
8.81
8.83
Other costs
-47.68
-49.02
-53.32
-42.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.89
35.24
30.65
29.01
Operating profit
34.49
29.78
43.01
37.22
OPM
23.07
21.41
24.72
25.55
Depreciation
-7.48
-6.87
-4.81
-4.07
Interest expense
-3.57
-4.56
-3.53
-1.92
Other income
1.42
1.26
1.44
1.11
Profit before tax
24.87
19.6
36.1
32.33
Taxes
-6.07
-5.2
-10.8
-11.26
Tax rate
-24.41
-26.56
-29.92
-34.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
18.8
14.39
25.29
21.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
18.8
14.39
25.29
21.07
yoy growth (%)
30.57
-43.08
20.04
10.33
NPM
12.57
10.35
14.54
14.46
