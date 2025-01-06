iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Menon Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

117.43
(-2.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Menon Bearings Ltd

Menon Bearings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

24.87

19.6

36.1

32.33

Depreciation

-7.48

-6.87

-4.81

-4.07

Tax paid

-6.07

-5.2

-10.8

-11.26

Working capital

1.68

-13.61

7.94

5.06

Other operating items

Operating

12.99

-6.09

28.41

22.05

Capital expenditure

15.62

23.03

12.32

13.7

Free cash flow

28.61

16.94

40.73

35.75

Equity raised

165.32

167.24

141.02

117.36

Investing

0.93

-3.14

3.42

0

Financing

-7.94

-6

23.17

7.31

Dividends paid

8.41

14.01

9.81

8.4

Net in cash

195.33

189.05

218.16

168.83

Menon Bearings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Menon Bearings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.