Menon Bearings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
24.87
19.6
36.1
32.33
Depreciation
-7.48
-6.87
-4.81
-4.07
Tax paid
-6.07
-5.2
-10.8
-11.26
Working capital
1.68
-13.61
7.94
5.06
Other operating items
Operating
12.99
-6.09
28.41
22.05
Capital expenditure
15.62
23.03
12.32
13.7
Free cash flow
28.61
16.94
40.73
35.75
Equity raised
165.32
167.24
141.02
117.36
Investing
0.93
-3.14
3.42
0
Financing
-7.94
-6
23.17
7.31
Dividends paid
8.41
14.01
9.81
8.4
Net in cash
195.33
189.05
218.16
168.83
