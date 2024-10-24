Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2024

Board of Directors in their meeting approved Appointment of Mr. Siddheshwar Sunil Kadane (ACS: 72775) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. January 1st, 2025

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

MENON BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Menon Bearings Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday 24th October 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un- Audited standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 24.10.2024, inter-alia, considered the following matters: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30.09.2024 prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) as prescribed under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we enclose the following as Annexure I: a) Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30.09.2024; and b) Limited Review Reports on the said results received from the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Read less.. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. , Thursday, 24.10.2024 .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 7 Jul 2024

MENON BEARINGS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; and b. Declaration of interim dividend on the paid-up equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 if any. The Board in its Meeting held today, ie. Thursday, 18th July, 2024 has declared dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Rs. 2.00 per Equity Share (ie. 200% of paid up share capital of the Company) having face value of Re.1/- each (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Audited Results & Quarterly Results Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 10th May, 2024 inter-alia, considered the following matters: 1. Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) prescribed under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015. 2. Re-appointed Mr. Abhay Golwalkar, Chartered Accountant, Kolhapur (M. No. 045883) as Internal Auditor of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 to conduct Internal Audit of the functions and activities of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 23.03.2024, inter-alia, considered the following matters: 1. approved the proposal to transfer Companys business undertaking comprising of Aluminium Division by way of Slump Sale as a going concern to Menon Alkop Limited (MAL), Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, for an overall purchase consideration of Rs. 20.00 Crores (Rupees Twenty Crores Only) and the MAL shall, in turn, settle the purchase consideration by issuing 8,25,00,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each at a premium of Rs. 1.42 per share to the Company, subject to shareholders approval of the Company; and 2. Decided to seek shareholders approval for the proposed Slump Sale through Postal Ballot Process.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024