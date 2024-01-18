The Board in its Meeting held today, ie. Thursday, 18th July, 2024 has declared dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Rs. 2.00 per Equity Share (ie. 200% of paid up share capital of the Company) having face value of Re.1/- each Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Dirctors confirmed Friday, 26th July, 2024 as Record Date for determining the shareholders who will be entitled for payment of the said interim dividend