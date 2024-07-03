Menon Bearings Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company on 4 Jul.91, Menon Bearings (MBL) commenced business on 23 Sep.91. Promoted by Menon Pistons, MBL is engaged into manufacturing of critical engine components i.e Bearings, bushes, thrust washers used in long haul, heavy duty diesel engines & multi axle vehicles at two locations and manufacturing of aluminium die casting components at another location. It has now diversified from applications in engines to brakes, transmission, axles, steering, suspension, marine, power generation, electrical etc.It came out with a public issue in Jan.93 to part-finance its Rs 8.17-cr project to manufacture the above items and to meet long-term working capital requirements. The plant is located at MIDC, Kolhapur. MBL has a technical agreement with King, Israel, which provides technical know-how for design, manufacture and commissioning. MPL supplies to OEMs like Telco, Maruti Udyog, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kirloskar Cummins, Greaves, Eicher, etc. It currently exports to UK, Egypt, Spain, Israel and USA. MBL has undertaken an expansion programme to manufacture babbit strips. During 1996, the company was awarded ISO 9002 certificate. The manufacturing capacity of Bushes was increased from 2700000 to 3600000 nos per annum and Thrust Washers from 565000 to 1400000 nos per annum. A new rolling process for manufacture of flanged bearings was designed and introduced successfully by the company during 2000-2001.During the year 2004-05, the Company made investment in Menon Alkop Pvt. Ltd. which resulted in becoming subsidiary of Menon Bearings Ltd. Two subsidiary companies viz. Menon Alkop Private Limited and M B Autocomponents Private Limited got amalgamated with the Company in May, 2009.