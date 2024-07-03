iifl-logo-icon 1
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Share Price

99.44
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:54:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open103.65
  • Day's High103.65
  • 52 Wk High149.66
  • Prev. Close103.65
  • Day's Low97.99
  • 52 Wk Low 95.51
  • Turnover (lac)919.69
  • P/E19.23
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value25.85
  • EPS5.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,967.23
  • Div. Yield2.12
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

103.65

Prev. Close

103.65

Turnover(Lac.)

919.69

Day's High

103.65

Day's Low

97.99

52 Week's High

149.66

52 Week's Low

95.51

Book Value

25.85

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,967.23

P/E

19.23

EPS

5.39

Divi. Yield

2.12

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 28 Nov, 2024

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.94%

Non-Promoter- 10.67%

Institutions: 10.67%

Non-Institutions: 39.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.88

39.87

39.85

39.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

895.55

732.1

643.23

548.88

Net Worth

935.43

771.97

683.08

588.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,649.04

1,052.7

1,058.82

1,608.55

yoy growth (%)

56.64

-0.57

-34.17

48.72

Raw materials

-1,086.01

-645.02

-669.15

-1,026.45

As % of sales

65.85

61.27

63.19

63.81

Employee costs

-119.42

-106.67

-107.76

-121.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

174.53

102.65

68.55

174.99

Depreciation

-35.07

-33.99

-38.79

-39.41

Tax paid

-44.07

-25.93

-20.63

-49.64

Working capital

151.87

70.95

-14.56

89.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

56.64

-0.57

-34.17

48.72

Op profit growth

62.21

26.74

-47.42

30.03

EBIT growth

63.45

30.1

-56.55

34.64

Net profit growth

70.04

60.08

-61.76

20.46

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,426.77

2,325.32

1,717.88

1,079.48

1,128.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,426.77

2,325.32

1,717.88

1,079.48

1,128.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.01

11.49

4.52

9.93

16.14

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jamna Auto Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Executive Director & CFO

Randeep Singh Jauhar

Managing Director & CEO

Pradeep Singh Jauhar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Praveen Lakhera

Independent Director

Rakesh Kalra

Executive Director

Surinder Pal Singh Kohli

Independent Director

Gautam Mukherjee

Independent Director

Rashmi Duggal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jamna Auto Industries Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Sardar Bhupinder Singh Jauhar,Jamna Auto Industries (JAIL) was Incorporated in September 30th, 1965. The Company has manufacturing plants at Malanpur, Chennai, Yamuna Nagar, Jamshedpur, Hosur, Pillaipakkam and Pune and is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling of Tapered Leaf Springs, Parabolic Springs and Lift Axles for automobiles. The Company has entered into Joint Venture with NHK Spring Co. Ltd, Nissho Iwai Corporation, Japan & Allevard Ressorts Automobile, France for manufacture state of the art Coil Springs and Stabilizer Bars Primarily for supplies to the car market in India by a substantial foreign equity 85% and Company investing the balance 15%.Incorporated as a partnership firm, Jamna Auto Industries (JAIL) went public in Nov.85. Company started exports to General Motors Corporation, USA in February, 1998. The company continues to maintain ISO 9002 & QS 9000 status and undergoes perodic quality systems review & audit by designated QS auditors in order to ensure the same.In FY 2007, the Company acquired Tatas captive springs business in Jamshedpur. The production at the Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) plant of the companys wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Jai Suspension System Limited started in FY 2008. In 2009, it decided to supply air suspension and signed a technical assistance agreement with the US-based Ridewell Corporation for manufacture of air suspension and components. It planned to put up a green-field project at Jamshedpur with a capacity of 60,
Company FAQs

What is the Jamna Auto Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jamna Auto Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹99.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd is ₹3967.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd is 19.23 and 4.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jamna Auto Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd is ₹95.51 and ₹149.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd?

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.34%, 3 Years at -0.13%, 1 Year at -6.87%, 6 Month at -17.02%, 3 Month at -12.32% and 1 Month at -2.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.94 %
Institutions - 10.68 %
Public - 39.38 %

