Summary

Promoted by Sardar Bhupinder Singh Jauhar,Jamna Auto Industries (JAIL) was Incorporated in September 30th, 1965. The Company has manufacturing plants at Malanpur, Chennai, Yamuna Nagar, Jamshedpur, Hosur, Pillaipakkam and Pune and is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling of Tapered Leaf Springs, Parabolic Springs and Lift Axles for automobiles. The Company has entered into Joint Venture with NHK Spring Co. Ltd, Nissho Iwai Corporation, Japan & Allevard Ressorts Automobile, France for manufacture state of the art Coil Springs and Stabilizer Bars Primarily for supplies to the car market in India by a substantial foreign equity 85% and Company investing the balance 15%.Incorporated as a partnership firm, Jamna Auto Industries (JAIL) went public in Nov.85. Company started exports to General Motors Corporation, USA in February, 1998. The company continues to maintain ISO 9002 & QS 9000 status and undergoes perodic quality systems review & audit by designated QS auditors in order to ensure the same.In FY 2007, the Company acquired Tatas captive springs business in Jamshedpur. The production at the Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) plant of the companys wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Jai Suspension System Limited started in FY 2008. In 2009, it decided to supply air suspension and signed a technical assistance agreement with the US-based Ridewell Corporation for manufacture of air suspension and components. It planned to put up a green-field project at Jamshedpur with a capacity of 60,

