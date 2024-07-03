Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹103.65
Prev. Close₹103.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹919.69
Day's High₹103.65
Day's Low₹97.99
52 Week's High₹149.66
52 Week's Low₹95.51
Book Value₹25.85
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,967.23
P/E19.23
EPS5.39
Divi. Yield2.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.88
39.87
39.85
39.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
895.55
732.1
643.23
548.88
Net Worth
935.43
771.97
683.08
588.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,649.04
1,052.7
1,058.82
1,608.55
yoy growth (%)
56.64
-0.57
-34.17
48.72
Raw materials
-1,086.01
-645.02
-669.15
-1,026.45
As % of sales
65.85
61.27
63.19
63.81
Employee costs
-119.42
-106.67
-107.76
-121.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
174.53
102.65
68.55
174.99
Depreciation
-35.07
-33.99
-38.79
-39.41
Tax paid
-44.07
-25.93
-20.63
-49.64
Working capital
151.87
70.95
-14.56
89.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
56.64
-0.57
-34.17
48.72
Op profit growth
62.21
26.74
-47.42
30.03
EBIT growth
63.45
30.1
-56.55
34.64
Net profit growth
70.04
60.08
-61.76
20.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,426.77
2,325.32
1,717.88
1,079.48
1,128.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,426.77
2,325.32
1,717.88
1,079.48
1,128.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.01
11.49
4.52
9.93
16.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Executive Director & CFO
Randeep Singh Jauhar
Managing Director & CEO
Pradeep Singh Jauhar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Praveen Lakhera
Independent Director
Rakesh Kalra
Executive Director
Surinder Pal Singh Kohli
Independent Director
Gautam Mukherjee
Independent Director
Rashmi Duggal
Summary
Promoted by Sardar Bhupinder Singh Jauhar,Jamna Auto Industries (JAIL) was Incorporated in September 30th, 1965. The Company has manufacturing plants at Malanpur, Chennai, Yamuna Nagar, Jamshedpur, Hosur, Pillaipakkam and Pune and is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling of Tapered Leaf Springs, Parabolic Springs and Lift Axles for automobiles. The Company has entered into Joint Venture with NHK Spring Co. Ltd, Nissho Iwai Corporation, Japan & Allevard Ressorts Automobile, France for manufacture state of the art Coil Springs and Stabilizer Bars Primarily for supplies to the car market in India by a substantial foreign equity 85% and Company investing the balance 15%.Incorporated as a partnership firm, Jamna Auto Industries (JAIL) went public in Nov.85. Company started exports to General Motors Corporation, USA in February, 1998. The company continues to maintain ISO 9002 & QS 9000 status and undergoes perodic quality systems review & audit by designated QS auditors in order to ensure the same.In FY 2007, the Company acquired Tatas captive springs business in Jamshedpur. The production at the Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) plant of the companys wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Jai Suspension System Limited started in FY 2008. In 2009, it decided to supply air suspension and signed a technical assistance agreement with the US-based Ridewell Corporation for manufacture of air suspension and components. It planned to put up a green-field project at Jamshedpur with a capacity of 60,
Read More
The Jamna Auto Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹99.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd is ₹3967.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd is 19.23 and 4.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jamna Auto Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jamna Auto Industries Ltd is ₹95.51 and ₹149.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.34%, 3 Years at -0.13%, 1 Year at -6.87%, 6 Month at -17.02%, 3 Month at -12.32% and 1 Month at -2.05%.
