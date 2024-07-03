Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Summary

Promoted by Sardar Bhupinder Singh Jauhar,Jamna Auto Industries (JAIL) was Incorporated in September 30th, 1965. The Company has manufacturing plants at Malanpur, Chennai, Yamuna Nagar, Jamshedpur, Hosur, Pillaipakkam and Pune and is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling of Tapered Leaf Springs, Parabolic Springs and Lift Axles for automobiles. The Company has entered into Joint Venture with NHK Spring Co. Ltd, Nissho Iwai Corporation, Japan & Allevard Ressorts Automobile, France for manufacture state of the art Coil Springs and Stabilizer Bars Primarily for supplies to the car market in India by a substantial foreign equity 85% and Company investing the balance 15%.Incorporated as a partnership firm, Jamna Auto Industries (JAIL) went public in Nov.85. Company started exports to General Motors Corporation, USA in February, 1998. The company continues to maintain ISO 9002 & QS 9000 status and undergoes perodic quality systems review & audit by designated QS auditors in order to ensure the same.In FY 2007, the Company acquired Tatas captive springs business in Jamshedpur. The production at the Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) plant of the companys wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Jai Suspension System Limited started in FY 2008. In 2009, it decided to supply air suspension and signed a technical assistance agreement with the US-based Ridewell Corporation for manufacture of air suspension and components. It planned to put up a green-field project at Jamshedpur with a capacity of 60,000 MTPA, primarily to serve the requirements of Tata Motors Ltds plant Jamshedpur plant began commenced commercial production in October 2010. During the year 2011, the companys wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Jai Suspension Systems Limited was converted into a Limited Liability Partnership Firm. It acquired land in Chennai to set up a plant to manufacture Air Suspension and Lift Axle. The Company completed the land acquisition for its seventh plant at Hosur (Tamil Nadu). It introduced parabolic springs on Indian roads. It started Leaf Spring Design Centre in India. It established a state-of-the-art in-house R&D Center recognized by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, India. It designed & developed springs for Tata Motors - Ace - World Truck - Sumo, Mahindra - Scorpio, General Motors - Hummer (H3) - USA, Ford - Transit - Europe, Volvo - India and Force Mann - India etc. Apart from this, Tata Motors converted its two high selling models into parabolic springs. It In 2012, it started developing springs for Bharat Benz. It signed agreement to supply Lift Axle with Ashok Leyland for its commercial vehicles. It purchased land in Pune for setting up manufacturing facility for light and heavy leaf and parabolic springs and additional land in Malanpur and Yamuna Nagar for expansion. During the year 2013, the Company launched lift axles and air-suspension products. It completed the expansion plan at Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh. It started supplying Lift Axles to Ashok Leyland Ltd. It started supplying Air Suspensions to SML Isuzu Limited. It introduced Parabolic Springs in India under technical collaboration with NHK Spring Co. Ltd., Japan.In 2014, it increased share of business with TATA Motors Limited, the largest manufacturer of CVs in India. In 2015, it expanded share in the domestic OEMs market for Multileaf Springs. In 2018, it expanded the manufacturing footprints in Yamuna Nagar and Malanpur Plants. During FY 2019-20, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company, viz., Jai Automotive Components Limited. In FY21, the Company launched and started executing its first 5-year plan named Lakshya 50XT. It started manufacturing of Stabilizer Bars. It launched full range of Trailer Suspension in markets including Mechanical, Air suspension and Lift axle. It launched springs and lift axle allied products in the after-market like U-Bolt, Center Bolt, Bush, Hanger Shackle/Bracket, Spring Pin and Air bellow. During the year 2021, the assembly unit of Jai Suspension Systems LLP at Lucknow (U.P.), was converted into Jai Suspension Systems Private Limited effective from May 28, 2021. It launched new products in the aftermarket like such as clutches, bearings, and brake linings. It commissioned new manufacturing lines at the plant in Yamuna Nagar .During the FY 2022-23, the Companys subsidiary, Jai Automotive Components Limited (JACO) started supply of Nodo Brackets i.e. machined products, from its first factory at Rudrapur, Uttrakhand. In April 2023, JACO also started production of agriculture implements i.e., rotavator & cultivator at its second factory in Dera Bassi, Punjab. Jai Suspension Systems Private Limited was made a material subsidiary of Company effective from April 01, 2023. In FY 2022-23, the Company introduced a range of suspension solution and axles for air suspension.