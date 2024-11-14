|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|JAMNA AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached disclosure herewith. Please find enclosed the outcome. Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.00 per equity shares of nominal value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and fixed Thursday, November 28, 2024 as record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. Please find enclosed the outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|JAMNA AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The intimation is attached herewith. 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Please find attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|JAMNA AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting no. 01/2024-25 of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through Video or other Audio Visual Mode of Conferencing to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend final dividend if any for the FY 2023-24 subject to approval of members of the Company along with other items. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.30 per equity share of Rs.1 each subject to the approval of the members of the Company. Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. on May 24, 2024 has approved setting up of a new manufacturing unit at Indore for production of Leaf and parabolic springs. his is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. May 24, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. inter-alia has: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.30 per equity share of Rs.1 each subject to the approval of the members of the Company. 3. Considered and approved re-appointment of Mr. P.S. Jauhar (DIN: 00744518) as Managing Director and CEO for a further term of 3 years from August 01, 2024 to July 31, 2027, subject to the approval of members of the Company. A brief Profile of Mr. P.S. Jauhar, in terms of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023 is enclosed as Annexure-A (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|JAMNA AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting no. 04/2023-24 of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 07 2024 at 2:30 P.M. through Video/ Audio Conferencing to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the other items. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. February 07, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. inter-alia has: 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023. 2. Received the limited review report from statutory auditor with respect to unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 3. Approved re-appointment of Mr. S.P.S. Kohli as Whole time Director designated as Executive Director of the Company for term of 3 years w.e.f. 13 February, 2024 to 12 February, 2027. The Board has considered and approved Financial results for Quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024) The Board of Directors has approved re-appointment of Mr. SPS Kohli as whole Time Director designated as Executive Director for further period of 3 years, in this regard approval of shareholders being sought by way of postal ballot. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.