Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

JAMNA AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached disclosure herewith. Please find enclosed the outcome. Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.00 per equity shares of nominal value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and fixed Thursday, November 28, 2024 as record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend. Please find enclosed the outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

JAMNA AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The intimation is attached herewith. 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Please find attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 13 May 2024

JAMNA AUTO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting no. 01/2024-25 of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through Video or other Audio Visual Mode of Conferencing to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend final dividend if any for the FY 2023-24 subject to approval of members of the Company along with other items. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.30 per equity share of Rs.1 each subject to the approval of the members of the Company. Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. on May 24, 2024 has approved setting up of a new manufacturing unit at Indore for production of Leaf and parabolic springs. his is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. May 24, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. inter-alia has: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. Recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.30 per equity share of Rs.1 each subject to the approval of the members of the Company. 3. Considered and approved re-appointment of Mr. P.S. Jauhar (DIN: 00744518) as Managing Director and CEO for a further term of 3 years from August 01, 2024 to July 31, 2027, subject to the approval of members of the Company. A brief Profile of Mr. P.S. Jauhar, in terms of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023 is enclosed as Annexure-A (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024