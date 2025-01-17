Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.13
-4.38
-35.04
34.48
Op profit growth
70.83
16.06
-52.01
18.83
EBIT growth
81.73
19.92
-56.51
29.44
Net profit growth
92.98
52.38
-61.78
19.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.17
12.27
10.1
13.68
EBIT margin
11.31
9.91
7.9
11.8
Net profit margin
8.19
6.75
4.24
7.2
RoCE
24.28
15.36
15.1
44.32
RoNW
5.56
3.32
2.54
8.28
RoA
4.39
2.61
2.02
6.76
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.53
1.83
1.2
3.15
Dividend per share
1.5
0.75
0.4
0.85
Cash EPS
2.61
0.93
0.16
2.1
Book value per share
17.18
14.56
12.97
10.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
28.17
37.1
19.83
24.96
P/CEPS
38.07
72.35
145.58
37.33
P/B
5.78
4.66
1.83
7.39
EV/EBIDTA
17.85
19.56
8.4
12.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
14.14
13.65
40.12
28.95
Tax payout
-26.38
-27.67
-33.16
-32.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48.76
42.36
43.85
23.66
Inventory days
55.54
57.4
46.62
28.47
Creditor days
-49.9
-46.78
-45.56
-35.21
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-60.96
-17.48
-5.07
-10.75
Net debt / equity
0.24
0.14
0.28
0.11
Net debt / op. profit
0.72
0.63
1.3
0.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.4
-60.95
-63.08
-62.77
Employee costs
-7.25
-10.35
-10
-7.33
Other costs
-14.17
-16.41
-16.79
-16.2
