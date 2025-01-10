Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.88
39.87
39.85
39.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
895.55
732.1
643.23
548.88
Net Worth
935.43
771.97
683.08
588.71
Minority Interest
Debt
157.75
23.76
174.45
122.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
10.93
6.93
Total Liabilities
1,093.18
795.73
868.46
717.87
Fixed Assets
487.54
401.77
417.51
434.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
81.64
78.33
74.79
49.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.52
5.31
18.23
11.87
Networking Capital
439.13
259.73
333.95
184.75
Inventories
333.54
306.56
297.23
193.45
Inventory Days
65.78
67.07
Sundry Debtors
201.02
56.9
270.43
190.69
Debtor Days
59.85
66.11
Other Current Assets
180.52
116.42
61.22
79
Sundry Creditors
-73.21
-59.65
-199.3
-186.19
Creditor Days
44.11
64.55
Other Current Liabilities
-202.74
-160.5
-95.63
-92.2
Cash
78.33
50.6
23.99
37.85
Total Assets
1,093.16
795.74
868.47
717.87
