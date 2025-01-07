iifl-logo-icon 1
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

98.45
(0.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:49:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,649.04

1,052.7

1,058.82

1,608.55

yoy growth (%)

56.64

-0.57

-34.17

48.72

Raw materials

-1,086.01

-645.02

-669.15

-1,026.45

As % of sales

65.85

61.27

63.19

63.81

Employee costs

-119.42

-106.67

-107.76

-121.46

As % of sales

7.24

10.13

10.17

7.55

Other costs

-237.51

-173.95

-181.66

-269.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.4

16.52

17.15

16.78

Operating profit

206.08

127.04

100.23

190.67

OPM

12.49

12.06

9.46

11.85

Depreciation

-35.07

-33.99

-38.79

-39.41

Interest expense

-2.79

-5.83

-14.82

-16.94

Other income

6.31

15.43

21.94

40.68

Profit before tax

174.53

102.65

68.55

174.99

Taxes

-44.07

-25.93

-20.63

-49.64

Tax rate

-25.25

-25.26

-30.09

-28.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

130.45

76.71

47.92

125.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

130.45

76.71

47.92

125.34

yoy growth (%)

70.04

60.08

-61.76

20.46

NPM

7.91

7.28

4.52

7.79

