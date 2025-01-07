Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,649.04
1,052.7
1,058.82
1,608.55
yoy growth (%)
56.64
-0.57
-34.17
48.72
Raw materials
-1,086.01
-645.02
-669.15
-1,026.45
As % of sales
65.85
61.27
63.19
63.81
Employee costs
-119.42
-106.67
-107.76
-121.46
As % of sales
7.24
10.13
10.17
7.55
Other costs
-237.51
-173.95
-181.66
-269.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.4
16.52
17.15
16.78
Operating profit
206.08
127.04
100.23
190.67
OPM
12.49
12.06
9.46
11.85
Depreciation
-35.07
-33.99
-38.79
-39.41
Interest expense
-2.79
-5.83
-14.82
-16.94
Other income
6.31
15.43
21.94
40.68
Profit before tax
174.53
102.65
68.55
174.99
Taxes
-44.07
-25.93
-20.63
-49.64
Tax rate
-25.25
-25.26
-30.09
-28.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
130.45
76.71
47.92
125.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
130.45
76.71
47.92
125.34
yoy growth (%)
70.04
60.08
-61.76
20.46
NPM
7.91
7.28
4.52
7.79
