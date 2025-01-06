Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
174.53
102.65
68.55
174.99
Depreciation
-35.07
-33.99
-38.79
-39.41
Tax paid
-44.07
-25.93
-20.63
-49.64
Working capital
151.87
70.95
-14.56
89.76
Other operating items
Operating
247.25
113.67
-5.43
175.68
Capital expenditure
105.66
7.09
129.99
37.66
Free cash flow
352.91
120.77
124.55
213.34
Equity raised
1,061.67
964.04
836.61
590.54
Investing
25.45
11.2
25.49
-13.27
Financing
67.32
-2.43
79.85
96.06
Dividends paid
0
9.96
15.93
33.83
Net in cash
1,507.35
1,103.54
1,082.44
920.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.