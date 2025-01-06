iifl-logo-icon 1
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

97.55
(-5.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jamna Auto Industries Ltd

Jamna Auto Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

174.53

102.65

68.55

174.99

Depreciation

-35.07

-33.99

-38.79

-39.41

Tax paid

-44.07

-25.93

-20.63

-49.64

Working capital

151.87

70.95

-14.56

89.76

Other operating items

Operating

247.25

113.67

-5.43

175.68

Capital expenditure

105.66

7.09

129.99

37.66

Free cash flow

352.91

120.77

124.55

213.34

Equity raised

1,061.67

964.04

836.61

590.54

Investing

25.45

11.2

25.49

-13.27

Financing

67.32

-2.43

79.85

96.06

Dividends paid

0

9.96

15.93

33.83

Net in cash

1,507.35

1,103.54

1,082.44

920.51

