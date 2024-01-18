|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|1
|100
|Interim
|Please find enclosed the outcome. Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.00 per equity shares of nominal value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year 2024-25 and fixed Thursday, November 28, 2024 as record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend.
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|-
|1.3
|130
|Final
|Recommended final dividend of Rs. 1.30 per equity share of Rs.1 each subject to the approval of the members of the Company
