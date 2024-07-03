SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹425
Prev. Close₹424.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹274.55
Day's High₹427.7
Day's Low₹402
52 Week's High₹519
52 Week's Low₹357.2
Book Value₹199.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,733.12
P/E19.09
EPS22.25
Divi. Yield0.47
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.93
21.47
21.47
21.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
758.86
693.28
573.9
496.27
Net Worth
801.79
714.75
595.37
517.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
889.59
909.01
670.13
513.4
yoy growth (%)
-2.13
35.64
30.52
0.96
Raw materials
-555.8
-591.14
-425.01
-318.54
As % of sales
62.47
65.03
63.42
62.04
Employee costs
-49.68
-40.83
-31.84
-27.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
96.08
69.84
74.02
46.88
Depreciation
-40.71
-42.35
-24.8
-23.94
Tax paid
-25.42
-17.08
-23.14
-17.29
Working capital
84.04
49
30.96
120.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.13
35.64
30.52
0.96
Op profit growth
15.54
20.84
28.08
-2.3
EBIT growth
25.39
2.85
36.54
6.84
Net profit growth
33.92
3.67
71.92
14.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,506.26
1,582.93
1,270.47
889.59
909.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,506.26
1,582.93
1,270.47
889.59
909.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.4
1.41
0.56
1.47
1.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Gursaran Singh
Executive Vice Chairman
Jasvinder Singh Seehra
Managing Director & CEO
Ranbir Singh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Gurdeep Singh.
Whole-time Director
Harwinder Singh Sehra
Whole-time Director
Kulwin Sehra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jasminder Singh Johal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gourav Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajit Singh Walia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Praveen Bakshi
Addtnl Independent Director
Saravjit Singh Hothi
Addtnl Independent Director
Rajan Wadhera
Addtnl Independent Director
Pooja Uppal
Addtnl Independent Director
Ashwani Malhotra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GNA Axles Ltd
Summary
GNA Axles Limited, incorporated on September 6, 1993, at Jalandhar had obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on April 5, 1994. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Furniture and Companys products. It manufactures auto components for four-wheeler industry, primary product being Rear Axles, Shafts, Spindles & other Automobiles Components for sale in domestic market and foreign market. The Company has manufacturing location in Punjab Unit -I at Mehtiana & Unit-II at VPO Gulabgarh Jattan (Phagwara-Hoshiarpur Road) Both of these manufacturing facilities are ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified for manufacture of rear axle shafts, other shafts and spindles for automotive applications.Since their first supplies in 1995 and first exports in 2002-2003, the Company has grown to production levels of more than 2.26 million components in Fiscal 2016. It manufactures and supplies a diverse range of rear axle shafts, other shafts and spindles for the on-highway segment, i.e. for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), medium commercial vehicles (MCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) and other transport vehicles such as buses. The company also manufactures and supplies a diverse range of rear axle shafts and other shafts for the off-highway segment, i.e. for agricultural tractors and machinery, forestry and construction equipments, electric carts and other specialty vehicles used in mining and defense sectors. It also manufactures solid and hollow spindles us
Read More
The GNA Axles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹403.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GNA Axles Ltd is ₹1733.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GNA Axles Ltd is 19.09 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GNA Axles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GNA Axles Ltd is ₹357.2 and ₹519 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GNA Axles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.54%, 3 Years at 4.72%, 1 Year at -4.26%, 6 Month at -0.75%, 3 Month at -4.23% and 1 Month at -2.03%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.