Summary

GNA Axles Limited, incorporated on September 6, 1993, at Jalandhar had obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on April 5, 1994. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Furniture and Companys products. It manufactures auto components for four-wheeler industry, primary product being Rear Axles, Shafts, Spindles & other Automobiles Components for sale in domestic market and foreign market. The Company has manufacturing location in Punjab Unit -I at Mehtiana & Unit-II at VPO Gulabgarh Jattan (Phagwara-Hoshiarpur Road) Both of these manufacturing facilities are ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified for manufacture of rear axle shafts, other shafts and spindles for automotive applications.Since their first supplies in 1995 and first exports in 2002-2003, the Company has grown to production levels of more than 2.26 million components in Fiscal 2016. It manufactures and supplies a diverse range of rear axle shafts, other shafts and spindles for the on-highway segment, i.e. for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), medium commercial vehicles (MCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) and other transport vehicles such as buses. The company also manufactures and supplies a diverse range of rear axle shafts and other shafts for the off-highway segment, i.e. for agricultural tractors and machinery, forestry and construction equipments, electric carts and other specialty vehicles used in mining and defense sectors. It also manufactures solid and hollow spindles us

Read More