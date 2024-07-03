iifl-logo-icon 1
GNA Axles Ltd Share Price

403.7
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:59 PM

  • Open425
  • Day's High427.7
  • 52 Wk High519
  • Prev. Close424.95
  • Day's Low402
  • 52 Wk Low 357.2
  • Turnover (lac)274.55
  • P/E19.09
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value199.88
  • EPS22.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,733.12
  • Div. Yield0.47
No Records Found

GNA Axles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

425

Prev. Close

424.95

Turnover(Lac.)

274.55

Day's High

427.7

Day's Low

402

52 Week's High

519

52 Week's Low

357.2

Book Value

199.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,733.12

P/E

19.09

EPS

22.25

Divi. Yield

0.47

GNA Axles Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

arrow

26 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

5 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

GNA Axles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

GNA Axles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.81%

Non-Promoter- 12.37%

Institutions: 12.37%

Non-Institutions: 19.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GNA Axles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.93

21.47

21.47

21.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

758.86

693.28

573.9

496.27

Net Worth

801.79

714.75

595.37

517.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

889.59

909.01

670.13

513.4

yoy growth (%)

-2.13

35.64

30.52

0.96

Raw materials

-555.8

-591.14

-425.01

-318.54

As % of sales

62.47

65.03

63.42

62.04

Employee costs

-49.68

-40.83

-31.84

-27.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

96.08

69.84

74.02

46.88

Depreciation

-40.71

-42.35

-24.8

-23.94

Tax paid

-25.42

-17.08

-23.14

-17.29

Working capital

84.04

49

30.96

120.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.13

35.64

30.52

0.96

Op profit growth

15.54

20.84

28.08

-2.3

EBIT growth

25.39

2.85

36.54

6.84

Net profit growth

33.92

3.67

71.92

14.02

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,506.26

1,582.93

1,270.47

889.59

909.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,506.26

1,582.93

1,270.47

889.59

909.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.4

1.41

0.56

1.47

1.29

GNA Axles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GNA Axles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Gursaran Singh

Executive Vice Chairman

Jasvinder Singh Seehra

Managing Director & CEO

Ranbir Singh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Gurdeep Singh.

Whole-time Director

Harwinder Singh Sehra

Whole-time Director

Kulwin Sehra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jasminder Singh Johal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gourav Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajit Singh Walia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Praveen Bakshi

Addtnl Independent Director

Saravjit Singh Hothi

Addtnl Independent Director

Rajan Wadhera

Addtnl Independent Director

Pooja Uppal

Addtnl Independent Director

Ashwani Malhotra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GNA Axles Ltd

Summary

GNA Axles Limited, incorporated on September 6, 1993, at Jalandhar had obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on April 5, 1994. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Furniture and Companys products. It manufactures auto components for four-wheeler industry, primary product being Rear Axles, Shafts, Spindles & other Automobiles Components for sale in domestic market and foreign market. The Company has manufacturing location in Punjab Unit -I at Mehtiana & Unit-II at VPO Gulabgarh Jattan (Phagwara-Hoshiarpur Road) Both of these manufacturing facilities are ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified for manufacture of rear axle shafts, other shafts and spindles for automotive applications.Since their first supplies in 1995 and first exports in 2002-2003, the Company has grown to production levels of more than 2.26 million components in Fiscal 2016. It manufactures and supplies a diverse range of rear axle shafts, other shafts and spindles for the on-highway segment, i.e. for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), medium commercial vehicles (MCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) and other transport vehicles such as buses. The company also manufactures and supplies a diverse range of rear axle shafts and other shafts for the off-highway segment, i.e. for agricultural tractors and machinery, forestry and construction equipments, electric carts and other specialty vehicles used in mining and defense sectors. It also manufactures solid and hollow spindles us
Company FAQs

What is the GNA Axles Ltd share price today?

The GNA Axles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹403.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of GNA Axles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GNA Axles Ltd is ₹1733.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GNA Axles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GNA Axles Ltd is 19.09 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GNA Axles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GNA Axles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GNA Axles Ltd is ₹357.2 and ₹519 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GNA Axles Ltd?

GNA Axles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.54%, 3 Years at 4.72%, 1 Year at -4.26%, 6 Month at -0.75%, 3 Month at -4.23% and 1 Month at -2.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GNA Axles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GNA Axles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.81 %
Institutions - 12.37 %
Public - 19.82 %

