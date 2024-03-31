To the Members of GNA AXLES LIMITED.

Report on the audit of the standalone financial statements. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of GNA AXLES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at, March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (" Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as March 31,2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditorRss responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon. And we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditorsRs report thereon

The CompanyRss board of directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the BoardRss Report including Annexures to BoardRss Report Corporate Governance and share holder information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditorRss report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

ManagementRss Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The CompanyRss Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind. AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards Ind. AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian accounting standard) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind. As financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the CompanyRss ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the CompanyRss financial reporting process.

AuditorRss responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorRss report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managementRss use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the CompanyRss ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditorRss report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorRss report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguard. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditorRss report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (AuditorRss Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to

the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of change in equity, the statement of cash flow and notes to the standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule 2014 as amended.

e. As per the management representation we report.

no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties) with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (Ultimate beneficiaries ) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under sub-clause (i) and (ii) by the management contains any material mis-statement.

f. In our opinion Company has complied with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to dividend declared/paid during the year.

g. Based on our examination, which included test checks, performed by us on the company, has used accounting soft wares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the soft wares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

h. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

i. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the CompanyRss internal financial controls over financial reporting.

j. With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRss Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by company to itRss directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

k. With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditorRss Report in accordance with rule II of the Companies (Audit and auditors) Rule, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind. AS financial Statements-Refer notes to financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

"Annexure A"

to the Independent AuditorsRs

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading RsReport on Other Legal & Regulatory RequirementRs of our report of even date to the Standalone Ind. AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1) Property, Plant & Equipment:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant & Equipment;

(b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals in accordance with regular programme of verification. According to the information and explanation given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) No re-valuations were done during the year.

(e) No proceeding has been initiated or pending against the company for holding any Benami Property under The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988

2) Inventory

(a) As explained to us, the management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

(b) No Material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on physical verification of the inventory by the management as compared to books records.

(c) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5.00 Crores from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

3) Loans, Guarantee and Advances given

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of accounts, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (c) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4) Loans, Guarantee and Advances to Director of Company

I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, Guarantee and advances.

5) Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) Maintenance of Cost Records

As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company.

7) Deposit of Statutory Liabilities

(a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no material dues of customs duty and Income Tax, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. However, according

to information and explanations given to us, the following dues of sales tax, Goods & service tax and value added tax,income tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes;

Nature of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Punjab Sales Tax Act Demand P-VAT 54,67,036 2009-2010 VAT Tribunal Punjab Sales Tax Act Demand P-VAT 22,25,430 2008-2009 VAT Tribunal Punjab Sales Tax Act Demand P-VAT (Crane 1,80,000 2004-2005 VAT Tribunal Goods & Service Tax Liability RCM 64,49,522 2018-2019 Before Assistant Commissioner Service Tax RCM 11,48,852 2005 to 2007 Asstt. Commissioner Income Tax Demand 65,030 Ay. 2022-2023 CIT (A)

c) The company management believes that the ultimate outcome of these contingent liabilities will not have a material adverse effect on the CompanyRss financial position and its results of operations.

8) Surrendered or disclosed as income in the Tax Assessments

The company does not have any transactions to be recorded in the books of accounts that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the Tax Assessments under The Income Tax Act, 1961.

9) Default in repayment of borrowing

I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings from a financial institutions and banks.

10) Funds Raised and Utilization

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including Debt instruments). During the year the Company has taken Term Loans from Banks and utilized the amount of Term Loans for the purpose for which they were raised.

The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement or shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

11) Fraud & Whistle-blower complaints

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

12) Nidhi Company

In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause xii of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) Related Party Transactions

In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) Internal Audit

The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. Reports of internal audit committee for the period under audit were taken into consideration.

15) Non-Cash Transactions

Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

16) Registration under RBI Act

In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

17) Cash Losses

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year under Audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) Resignation of Statutory Auditors

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors occurred during the year.

19) Material uncertainty on meeting liabilities

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20) Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013.

The CSR Budget for the year 2023-24 of the company was Rs. 290,22,976/- (including unspent of previous year). The company has spent Rs.301,53,774/- on CSR activities during the Financial Year 2023-24 with the approval of CSR Committee. There is no unspent CSR Amount as on 31.03.2024.

21) Remarks of Subsidiary Company

The Company does not have any qualifications or any adverse remarks by the auditors of its subsidiary company GNA Axles Inc., Michigen.

"Annexure B"

to the Independent AuditorsRs

"Annexure B" to the Independent AuditorRss Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of GNA Axles Limited Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GNA Axles Limited ("the Company" as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind. AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

ManagementRss Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The CompanyRss management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

I These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companyRss policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AuditorsRs Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the CompanyRss internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note" and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10 of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorRss judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the CompanyRss internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companyRss internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companyRss internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1 pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2 provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3 provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companyRss assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the Internal Control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of the Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note on audit of Internal financial controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.