GNA Axles Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.93
21.47
21.47
21.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
758.86
693.28
573.9
496.27
Net Worth
801.79
714.75
595.37
517.74
Minority Interest
Debt
213.47
203.26
221.9
196.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.48
Total Liabilities
1,015.26
918.01
817.27
715.2
Fixed Assets
352.54
317.38
290.61
294.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.09
2.31
0.72
0
Networking Capital
627.03
571.09
521.05
400.94
Inventories
197.6
188.25
188.01
152.65
Inventory Days
62.63
Sundry Debtors
571.27
560.94
474.28
437.93
Debtor Days
179.68
Other Current Assets
61.42
74.41
83.31
54.7
Sundry Creditors
-181.24
-225.26
-201.46
-227.58
Creditor Days
93.37
Other Current Liabilities
-22.02
-27.25
-23.09
-16.76
Cash
32.59
27.21
4.87
19.5
Total Assets
1,015.26
918
817.26
715.22
