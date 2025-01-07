Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
889.59
909.01
670.13
513.4
yoy growth (%)
-2.13
35.64
30.52
0.96
Raw materials
-555.8
-591.14
-425.01
-318.54
As % of sales
62.47
65.03
63.42
62.04
Employee costs
-49.68
-40.83
-31.84
-27.11
As % of sales
5.58
4.49
4.75
5.28
Other costs
-140.22
-152.51
-110.22
-87.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.76
16.77
16.44
17
Operating profit
143.87
124.52
103.04
80.45
OPM
16.17
13.69
15.37
15.67
Depreciation
-40.71
-42.35
-24.8
-23.94
Interest expense
-8.54
-13.59
-7.09
-12.51
Other income
1.46
1.26
2.87
2.89
Profit before tax
96.08
69.84
74.02
46.88
Taxes
-25.42
-17.08
-23.14
-17.29
Tax rate
-26.46
-24.46
-31.26
-36.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
70.65
52.75
50.88
29.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
70.65
52.75
50.88
29.59
yoy growth (%)
33.92
3.67
71.92
14.02
NPM
7.94
5.8
7.59
5.76
