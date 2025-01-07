iifl-logo-icon 1
GNA Axles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

409.25
(1.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

889.59

909.01

670.13

513.4

yoy growth (%)

-2.13

35.64

30.52

0.96

Raw materials

-555.8

-591.14

-425.01

-318.54

As % of sales

62.47

65.03

63.42

62.04

Employee costs

-49.68

-40.83

-31.84

-27.11

As % of sales

5.58

4.49

4.75

5.28

Other costs

-140.22

-152.51

-110.22

-87.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.76

16.77

16.44

17

Operating profit

143.87

124.52

103.04

80.45

OPM

16.17

13.69

15.37

15.67

Depreciation

-40.71

-42.35

-24.8

-23.94

Interest expense

-8.54

-13.59

-7.09

-12.51

Other income

1.46

1.26

2.87

2.89

Profit before tax

96.08

69.84

74.02

46.88

Taxes

-25.42

-17.08

-23.14

-17.29

Tax rate

-26.46

-24.46

-31.26

-36.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

70.65

52.75

50.88

29.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

70.65

52.75

50.88

29.59

yoy growth (%)

33.92

3.67

71.92

14.02

NPM

7.94

5.8

7.59

5.76

