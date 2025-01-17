Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.13
35.64
30.52
0.96
Op profit growth
15.54
20.85
28.08
-2.29
EBIT growth
25.4
2.85
36.55
6.86
Net profit growth
33.94
3.68
71.97
14.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.17
13.69
15.37
15.66
EBIT margin
11.75
9.17
12.1
11.56
Net profit margin
7.93
5.8
7.58
5.75
RoCE
15.42
14.8
17.97
17.03
RoNW
3.66
3.34
3.98
3.39
RoA
2.6
2.33
2.81
2.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
32.9
24.56
23.69
13.78
Dividend per share
5
0
2
0
Cash EPS
13.93
4.83
12.13
2.62
Book value per share
241.11
208.15
159.02
138.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.17
2.87
9.16
7.94
P/CEPS
12.21
14.6
17.88
41.72
P/B
0.7
0.33
1.36
0.79
EV/EBIDTA
6.24
3.78
9.89
6.17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
8.44
0
Tax payout
-26.47
-24.47
-31.27
-36.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
150.62
106.75
113.76
122.4
Inventory days
61.07
59.96
71.87
71.68
Creditor days
-96.35
-81.19
-107.86
-129.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-12.23
-6.13
-11.42
-4.74
Net debt / equity
0.34
0.38
0.34
0.15
Net debt / op. profit
1.23
1.38
1.12
0.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.47
-65.03
-63.42
-62.04
Employee costs
-5.58
-4.49
-4.75
-5.28
Other costs
-15.76
-16.78
-16.45
-17
