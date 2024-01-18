|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|2
|20
|Final
|The Board of Directors while approving the annual accounts, has recommended a dividend of Rs, 2/- per equity share on fully paid up Equity shares of the Company. The payment of dividend is subject to appraval by the Members of the Company in the next Annual General Meeting and shall be paid/ dispatched within prescribed timelines.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.