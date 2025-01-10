|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2025
|27 Dec 2024
|G N A Axles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting Intimation is attached. The unaudited financial results for December 2024 are enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|5 Oct 2024
|G N A Axles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting Notice is attached The Financial results for the half year ended 30.09.2024 . The announcement is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Jul 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|G N A Axles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting Notice is attached. Financial Results are attatched (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024) Announcement is attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|G N A Axles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to approve the Audited Results for the year ended March 31 2024 Recommendation of Final Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|G N A AXLES LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 09 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. G N A Axles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting for approval of Quarterly Results The results are enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024) The announcement is attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.