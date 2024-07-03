GNA Axles Ltd Summary

GNA Axles Limited, incorporated on September 6, 1993, at Jalandhar had obtained a Certificate of Commencement of Business on April 5, 1994. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Furniture and Companys products. It manufactures auto components for four-wheeler industry, primary product being Rear Axles, Shafts, Spindles & other Automobiles Components for sale in domestic market and foreign market. The Company has manufacturing location in Punjab Unit -I at Mehtiana & Unit-II at VPO Gulabgarh Jattan (Phagwara-Hoshiarpur Road) Both of these manufacturing facilities are ISO/TS 16949:2009 certified for manufacture of rear axle shafts, other shafts and spindles for automotive applications.Since their first supplies in 1995 and first exports in 2002-2003, the Company has grown to production levels of more than 2.26 million components in Fiscal 2016. It manufactures and supplies a diverse range of rear axle shafts, other shafts and spindles for the on-highway segment, i.e. for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), medium commercial vehicles (MCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) and other transport vehicles such as buses. The company also manufactures and supplies a diverse range of rear axle shafts and other shafts for the off-highway segment, i.e. for agricultural tractors and machinery, forestry and construction equipments, electric carts and other specialty vehicles used in mining and defense sectors. It also manufactures solid and hollow spindles used in the axle assembly for various vehicles and equipments in the on-highway segment which it supplies to its export customers.In 2005-06, the Company started manufacturing Spindles For Commercial Vehicles. It commissioned 66 kVA dedicated electricity supply line for Unit I in 2007. In 2012, it commissioned Unit II with facility for commercial vehicle axle shaft s and spindles, commissioned Lasco extrusion press supported by robots and electric heat treatment furnace at Unit II in 2013; commissioned 66kVA dedicated electricity supply line for Unit II in 2015.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 6,300,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating to Rs 130.41 Crores in September, 2016. In 2017, the Company started construction of new shed for SUV Axle Shaft s. It installed Automatic Maching Line for Rear Axle Shafts and further installed Automated Machining Line for Spindles. In 2018, it Commissioned New machine shop for off-highway Axle shafts. It ventured into the SUV and LCV Division in 2019. In 2021-22, the Company enhanced the axle shafts, spindles and other shafts capacity to 6.7 million components. In 2023, the Company began production in SUV plant.