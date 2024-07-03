iifl-logo-icon 1
JTEKT India Ltd Share Price

170.17
(-4.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open178
  • Day's High183.8
  • 52 Wk High225.7
  • Prev. Close177.9
  • Day's Low168.29
  • 52 Wk Low 137.55
  • Turnover (lac)756.84
  • P/E49.31
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value33.67
  • EPS3.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,327.09
  • Div. Yield0.34
JTEKT India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

178

Prev. Close

177.9

Turnover(Lac.)

756.84

Day's High

183.8

Day's Low

168.29

52 Week's High

225.7

52 Week's Low

137.55

Book Value

33.67

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,327.09

P/E

49.31

EPS

3.61

Divi. Yield

0.34

JTEKT India Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

JTEKT India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

JTEKT India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.56%

Foreign: 69.55%

Indian: 5.42%

Non-Promoter- 9.28%

Institutions: 9.28%

Non-Institutions: 15.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JTEKT India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.43

24.45

24.45

24.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

796.25

651.62

582.24

552.79

Net Worth

821.68

676.07

606.69

577.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,610.49

1,350.2

1,530.9

1,212.24

yoy growth (%)

19.27

-11.8

26.28

4.09

Raw materials

-1,166.39

-966.3

-1,074.81

-803.03

As % of sales

72.42

71.56

70.2

66.24

Employee costs

-189.53

-180.57

-201.81

-146.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

51.97

17.68

32.64

49.45

Depreciation

-65.91

-77.93

-86.51

-73.12

Tax paid

-12.06

-5.36

-5.13

-17.01

Working capital

-10.59

21.31

-32.8

163.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.27

-11.8

26.28

4.09

Op profit growth

20.24

-21.64

-16.13

9.84

EBIT growth

149.07

-47.46

-39.4

17.28

Net profit growth

169.02

-55.21

-15.21

29.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

2,043.93

1,588.8

1,332.97

1,510.55

1,753.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,043.93

1,588.8

1,332.97

1,510.55

1,753.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.56

10.23

5.46

8.81

11.64

JTEKT India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JTEKT India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hiroko Nose

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Praveen Bakshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Inder Mohan Singh

Chairman & Managing Director

Hitoshi Mogi

Independent Director

Masahiko Morimoto

Non Executive Director

Takumi Matsumoto

Director & CFO

Rajiv Chanana

Chairman & Managing Director

Minoru Sugisawa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saurabh Agarwal

Independent Director

Hiroshi Daikoku

Independent Director

Deepika Gera.

Non Executive Director

Deepak Thukral

Independent Director

Amita Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JTEKT India Ltd

Summary

JTEKT India Limited was formerly incorporated as Sona Koya Steering Systems Limited in June, 1984, which later on, was changed from Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited to JTEKT India Limited effective from 7th April, 2018. Company is the largest manufacturer of Steering gears in India and a leading supplier of Hydraulic Power Steering Systems, Manual Rack & Pinion Steering Systems, Collapsible, Tilt and Rigid Steering Columns for Passenger Vans and MUVs. The Company is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing steering systems & other auto components for the passenger car and utility vehicle manufacturers in the automobile sector. The company has technical Collaboration from Koyo Seiko Company, Japan and Mando Machinery Corp of Korea. Koyo Seiko Company hold 20.47% Equity Stake of the company. It operate plants in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu and Gurgaon, Harayana.JTEKT India commenced business in September 1985 as a key supplier to Maruti Udyog ltd. The company commenced commercial production on 1st October 1987 after completion of project for manufacture of Rack & Pinion Steering Gears and Steering columns with a capacity of 125000 Nos. Sona Koya is the Market Leader in the Indian Steering systems category in volume terms with over 50% share and in value terms it is second largest player with over 30% share. This imbalance is mainly due to sonas product mix, still the low value manufacturing steering systems contributes more to sales than power steering systems.In Febru
Company FAQs

What is the JTEKT India Ltd share price today?

The JTEKT India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹170.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of JTEKT India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JTEKT India Ltd is ₹4327.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JTEKT India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JTEKT India Ltd is 49.31 and 5.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JTEKT India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JTEKT India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JTEKT India Ltd is ₹137.55 and ₹225.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JTEKT India Ltd?

JTEKT India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.75%, 3 Years at 24.29%, 1 Year at 0.25%, 6 Month at -18.94%, 3 Month at 4.70% and 1 Month at 3.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JTEKT India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JTEKT India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 9.29 %
Public - 15.73 %

