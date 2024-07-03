SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹178
Prev. Close₹177.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹756.84
Day's High₹183.8
Day's Low₹168.29
52 Week's High₹225.7
52 Week's Low₹137.55
Book Value₹33.67
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,327.09
P/E49.31
EPS3.61
Divi. Yield0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.43
24.45
24.45
24.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
796.25
651.62
582.24
552.79
Net Worth
821.68
676.07
606.69
577.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,610.49
1,350.2
1,530.9
1,212.24
yoy growth (%)
19.27
-11.8
26.28
4.09
Raw materials
-1,166.39
-966.3
-1,074.81
-803.03
As % of sales
72.42
71.56
70.2
66.24
Employee costs
-189.53
-180.57
-201.81
-146.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
51.97
17.68
32.64
49.45
Depreciation
-65.91
-77.93
-86.51
-73.12
Tax paid
-12.06
-5.36
-5.13
-17.01
Working capital
-10.59
21.31
-32.8
163.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.27
-11.8
26.28
4.09
Op profit growth
20.24
-21.64
-16.13
9.84
EBIT growth
149.07
-47.46
-39.4
17.28
Net profit growth
169.02
-55.21
-15.21
29.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
2,043.93
1,588.8
1,332.97
1,510.55
1,753.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,043.93
1,588.8
1,332.97
1,510.55
1,753.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.56
10.23
5.46
8.81
11.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hiroko Nose
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Praveen Bakshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Inder Mohan Singh
Chairman & Managing Director
Hitoshi Mogi
Independent Director
Masahiko Morimoto
Non Executive Director
Takumi Matsumoto
Director & CFO
Rajiv Chanana
Chairman & Managing Director
Minoru Sugisawa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saurabh Agarwal
Independent Director
Hiroshi Daikoku
Independent Director
Deepika Gera.
Non Executive Director
Deepak Thukral
Independent Director
Amita Arora
Summary
JTEKT India Limited was formerly incorporated as Sona Koya Steering Systems Limited in June, 1984, which later on, was changed from Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited to JTEKT India Limited effective from 7th April, 2018. Company is the largest manufacturer of Steering gears in India and a leading supplier of Hydraulic Power Steering Systems, Manual Rack & Pinion Steering Systems, Collapsible, Tilt and Rigid Steering Columns for Passenger Vans and MUVs. The Company is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing steering systems & other auto components for the passenger car and utility vehicle manufacturers in the automobile sector. The company has technical Collaboration from Koyo Seiko Company, Japan and Mando Machinery Corp of Korea. Koyo Seiko Company hold 20.47% Equity Stake of the company. It operate plants in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu and Gurgaon, Harayana.JTEKT India commenced business in September 1985 as a key supplier to Maruti Udyog ltd. The company commenced commercial production on 1st October 1987 after completion of project for manufacture of Rack & Pinion Steering Gears and Steering columns with a capacity of 125000 Nos. Sona Koya is the Market Leader in the Indian Steering systems category in volume terms with over 50% share and in value terms it is second largest player with over 30% share. This imbalance is mainly due to sonas product mix, still the low value manufacturing steering systems contributes more to sales than power steering systems.In Febru
The JTEKT India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹170.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JTEKT India Ltd is ₹4327.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JTEKT India Ltd is 49.31 and 5.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JTEKT India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JTEKT India Ltd is ₹137.55 and ₹225.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JTEKT India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.75%, 3 Years at 24.29%, 1 Year at 0.25%, 6 Month at -18.94%, 3 Month at 4.70% and 1 Month at 3.26%.
