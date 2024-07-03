Summary

JTEKT India Limited was formerly incorporated as Sona Koya Steering Systems Limited in June, 1984, which later on, was changed from Sona Koyo Steering Systems Limited to JTEKT India Limited effective from 7th April, 2018. Company is the largest manufacturer of Steering gears in India and a leading supplier of Hydraulic Power Steering Systems, Manual Rack & Pinion Steering Systems, Collapsible, Tilt and Rigid Steering Columns for Passenger Vans and MUVs. The Company is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing steering systems & other auto components for the passenger car and utility vehicle manufacturers in the automobile sector. The company has technical Collaboration from Koyo Seiko Company, Japan and Mando Machinery Corp of Korea. Koyo Seiko Company hold 20.47% Equity Stake of the company. It operate plants in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu and Gurgaon, Harayana.JTEKT India commenced business in September 1985 as a key supplier to Maruti Udyog ltd. The company commenced commercial production on 1st October 1987 after completion of project for manufacture of Rack & Pinion Steering Gears and Steering columns with a capacity of 125000 Nos. Sona Koya is the Market Leader in the Indian Steering systems category in volume terms with over 50% share and in value terms it is second largest player with over 30% share. This imbalance is mainly due to sonas product mix, still the low value manufacturing steering systems contributes more to sales than power steering systems.In Febru

