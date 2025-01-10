JTEKT India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.43
24.45
24.45
24.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
796.25
651.62
582.24
552.79
Net Worth
821.68
676.07
606.69
577.24
Minority Interest
Debt
115.39
61.76
70.99
48.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.14
1.05
0.41
0.48
Total Liabilities
938.21
738.88
678.09
626.23
Fixed Assets
596.21
470.96
460.45
396.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
5.1
5.1
5.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.98
13.29
9.49
4.69
Networking Capital
253.65
212.82
141.53
154.99
Inventories
205.64
182.68
138.5
125.07
Inventory Days
31.38
33.81
Sundry Debtors
330.35
283.67
245.15
259.19
Debtor Days
55.56
70.06
Other Current Assets
59.85
30.86
27.06
31.66
Sundry Creditors
-278.4
-232.02
-221.37
-211.73
Creditor Days
50.17
57.23
Other Current Liabilities
-63.79
-52.37
-47.8
-49.2
Cash
75.36
36.72
61.52
64.87
Total Assets
938.2
738.89
678.09
626.23
