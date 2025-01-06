iifl-logo-icon 1
JTEKT India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

167.94
(-5.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR JTEKT India Ltd

JTEKT India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

51.97

17.68

32.64

49.45

Depreciation

-65.91

-77.93

-86.51

-73.12

Tax paid

-12.06

-5.36

-5.13

-17.01

Working capital

-10.59

21.31

-32.8

163.81

Other operating items

Operating

-36.58

-44.3

-91.8

123.12

Capital expenditure

31.59

-20.92

102.77

188.34

Free cash flow

-4.98

-65.22

10.96

311.46

Equity raised

1,101.89

1,089.82

1,035.18

764.97

Investing

0

0

0

-28.63

Financing

83.5

21.62

-154.06

-13.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

9.93

Net in cash

1,180.4

1,046.21

892.08

1,044.44

