JTEKT India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
51.97
17.68
32.64
49.45
Depreciation
-65.91
-77.93
-86.51
-73.12
Tax paid
-12.06
-5.36
-5.13
-17.01
Working capital
-10.59
21.31
-32.8
163.81
Other operating items
Operating
-36.58
-44.3
-91.8
123.12
Capital expenditure
31.59
-20.92
102.77
188.34
Free cash flow
-4.98
-65.22
10.96
311.46
Equity raised
1,101.89
1,089.82
1,035.18
764.97
Investing
0
0
0
-28.63
Financing
83.5
21.62
-154.06
-13.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
9.93
Net in cash
1,180.4
1,046.21
892.08
1,044.44
