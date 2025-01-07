iifl-logo-icon 1
JTEKT India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

171.12
(1.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:54:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,610.49

1,350.2

1,530.9

1,212.24

yoy growth (%)

19.27

-11.8

26.28

4.09

Raw materials

-1,166.39

-966.3

-1,074.81

-803.03

As % of sales

72.42

71.56

70.2

66.24

Employee costs

-189.53

-180.57

-201.81

-146.17

As % of sales

11.76

13.37

13.18

12.05

Other costs

-143.34

-110.82

-136.22

-122.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.9

8.2

8.89

10.08

Operating profit

111.22

92.49

118.05

140.76

OPM

6.9

6.85

7.71

11.61

Depreciation

-65.91

-77.93

-86.51

-73.12

Interest expense

-3.66

-4.66

-9.89

-20.73

Other income

10.33

7.77

10.99

2.54

Profit before tax

51.97

17.68

32.64

49.45

Taxes

-12.06

-5.36

-5.13

-17.01

Tax rate

-23.21

-30.33

-15.73

-34.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

39.91

12.31

27.5

32.44

Exceptional items

-6.77

0

0

0

Net profit

33.13

12.31

27.5

32.44

yoy growth (%)

169.02

-55.21

-15.21

29.3

NPM

2.05

0.91

1.79

2.67

