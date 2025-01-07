Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,610.49
1,350.2
1,530.9
1,212.24
yoy growth (%)
19.27
-11.8
26.28
4.09
Raw materials
-1,166.39
-966.3
-1,074.81
-803.03
As % of sales
72.42
71.56
70.2
66.24
Employee costs
-189.53
-180.57
-201.81
-146.17
As % of sales
11.76
13.37
13.18
12.05
Other costs
-143.34
-110.82
-136.22
-122.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.9
8.2
8.89
10.08
Operating profit
111.22
92.49
118.05
140.76
OPM
6.9
6.85
7.71
11.61
Depreciation
-65.91
-77.93
-86.51
-73.12
Interest expense
-3.66
-4.66
-9.89
-20.73
Other income
10.33
7.77
10.99
2.54
Profit before tax
51.97
17.68
32.64
49.45
Taxes
-12.06
-5.36
-5.13
-17.01
Tax rate
-23.21
-30.33
-15.73
-34.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
39.91
12.31
27.5
32.44
Exceptional items
-6.77
0
0
0
Net profit
33.13
12.31
27.5
32.44
yoy growth (%)
169.02
-55.21
-15.21
29.3
NPM
2.05
0.91
1.79
2.67
