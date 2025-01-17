Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.19
-11.75
20.4
3.55
Op profit growth
23.95
-24.94
-13.68
8.92
EBIT growth
164.3
-52.3
-45.51
19.65
Net profit growth
214.72
-61.24
-37.35
30.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.01
7.7
9.06
12.63
EBIT margin
4.19
1.89
3.5
7.73
Net profit margin
2.32
0.87
2
3.85
RoCE
9.45
3.65
6.94
13.02
RoNW
1.49
0.49
1.32
2.6
RoA
1.3
0.42
0.99
1.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.68
0.56
1.44
3.44
Dividend per share
0.4
0.15
0.35
0.5
Cash EPS
-1.38
-2.91
-2.55
-1.45
Book value per share
25.84
24.48
24.36
27.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
44.16
150.35
27.88
28.63
P/CEPS
-53.39
-28.9
-15.7
-67.67
P/B
2.87
3.43
1.64
3.59
EV/EBIDTA
13.11
18.78
6.84
12.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
20.57
Tax payout
-23.92
-33.24
-18.24
-30.53
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
57.19
61.66
54.61
60.04
Inventory days
31.85
33.7
26.4
27.27
Creditor days
-53.05
-52.14
-44.4
-60.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-17.88
-5.34
-5.32
-4.65
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.04
0.02
0.27
Net debt / op. profit
-0.07
-0.25
0.11
0.93
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.67
-68.79
-67.18
-64.66
Employee costs
-12.81
-14.6
-14.13
-12.4
Other costs
-9.49
-8.89
-9.61
-10.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.