iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JTEKT India Ltd Key Ratios

161.78
(-0.60%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JTEKT India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.19

-11.75

20.4

3.55

Op profit growth

23.95

-24.94

-13.68

8.92

EBIT growth

164.3

-52.3

-45.51

19.65

Net profit growth

214.72

-61.24

-37.35

30.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.01

7.7

9.06

12.63

EBIT margin

4.19

1.89

3.5

7.73

Net profit margin

2.32

0.87

2

3.85

RoCE

9.45

3.65

6.94

13.02

RoNW

1.49

0.49

1.32

2.6

RoA

1.3

0.42

0.99

1.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.68

0.56

1.44

3.44

Dividend per share

0.4

0.15

0.35

0.5

Cash EPS

-1.38

-2.91

-2.55

-1.45

Book value per share

25.84

24.48

24.36

27.39

Valuation ratios

P/E

44.16

150.35

27.88

28.63

P/CEPS

-53.39

-28.9

-15.7

-67.67

P/B

2.87

3.43

1.64

3.59

EV/EBIDTA

13.11

18.78

6.84

12.07

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

20.57

Tax payout

-23.92

-33.24

-18.24

-30.53

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

57.19

61.66

54.61

60.04

Inventory days

31.85

33.7

26.4

27.27

Creditor days

-53.05

-52.14

-44.4

-60.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-17.88

-5.34

-5.32

-4.65

Net debt / equity

-0.01

-0.04

0.02

0.27

Net debt / op. profit

-0.07

-0.25

0.11

0.93

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.67

-68.79

-67.18

-64.66

Employee costs

-12.81

-14.6

-14.13

-12.4

Other costs

-9.49

-8.89

-9.61

-10.29

JTEKT India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR JTEKT India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.