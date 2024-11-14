|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Dec 2024
|20 Dec 2024
|The Board of Directors in its meeting held on today i.e. 20th December, 2024 has re-designation the position of Mr. Minoru Sugisawa from Whole-time Director to Chairman & Managing Director, effective from 1st January, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Jtekt India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Setting up a new factory building and related infrastructure.
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Attached
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Jtekt India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Final Dividend & Audited Results Recommendation of final dividend @ 60% i.e. Re. 0.60 per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting. The payment of dividend will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|Jtekt India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter / Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any Final Dividend(Cancelled) & Audited Results(Cancelled) (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 13/05/2024) With reference to our letter dated 3rd May, 2024, regarding intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 15th May, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and to recommend dividend, if any, you are hereby informed that due to unavoidable circumstances, the said agenda items have been withdrawn from the said Board Meeting. Additionally, please note that the said Board Meeting will still be held on 15th May 2024 to consider other items, as initially planned. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 15th May, 2024. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Jtekt India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that 189th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December 2023. Further in continuation to our letter dated 22nd December 2023 regarding intimation for closure of Trading Window we would like to confirm that Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed till 16th February 2024 Attached Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2023 Financial Results- 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
