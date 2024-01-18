|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|-
|0.6
|60
|Final
|Recommendation of final dividend @ 60% i.e. Re. 0.60 per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting. The payment of dividend will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
