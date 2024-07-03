Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,212.75
Prev. Close₹1,212.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.21
Day's High₹1,212.75
Day's Low₹1,188.1
52 Week's High₹1,500
52 Week's Low₹895
Book Value₹1,688.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,487.62
P/E19.64
EPS61.79
Divi. Yield2.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.48
12.48
12.48
12.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,052.11
1,351.46
1,210.04
1,420.14
Net Worth
2,064.59
1,363.94
1,222.52
1,432.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
627.8
517.82
518.57
475.5
yoy growth (%)
21.23
-0.14
9.05
-8.36
Raw materials
-522.05
-430.27
-440.78
-403.52
As % of sales
83.15
83.09
84.99
84.86
Employee costs
-29.27
-25.84
-25.39
-20.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
71.31
65.49
60.01
43.65
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.85
-1.02
-0.87
Tax paid
-14.5
-15.21
-11.11
-12.58
Working capital
-9.91
-18.91
38.25
17.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.23
-0.14
9.05
-8.36
Op profit growth
29.14
27.15
-1.48
-0.18
EBIT growth
8.97
9.15
37.49
-4.85
Net profit growth
12.98
2.82
57.4
-3.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
741.16
725.92
646.09
531.53
532.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
741.16
725.92
646.09
531.53
532.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.31
30.57
14.88
24.21
26.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S Ram
Non Executive Director
Ananth Ramanujam
Independent Director
S Prasad
Independent Director
Rasesh R Doshi
Managing Director
N Krishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Kalyanaraman
Independent Director
S Venkatesan
Independent Director
T N P Durai
Independent Director
Sriya Chari
Deputy Managing Director
Mukund S Raghavan
Non Executive Director
Srivats Ram
Independent Director
S Ravindran
Independent Director
Srinivas Acharya
Reports by India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd
Summary
Indian Motor Parts & Accessories Limited (IMPAL), incorporated in July, 1954 is a part TVS Group and is engaged in the distribution of automobile spare parts. IMPAL is one of the few all India distrubutors of motra parts and deals in engine group components, brake systems, fasteners, radiators, suspensions, axles, auto electricals, wheels, steering linkages, instruments clusters etc.The companys Commercial Paper has been continuously rated as P1+ by CRISIL upto Rs.900 lakhs.The company had a Partnership with M/s Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Plc UK and with M/s Sundaram Finance Limited for promotion of non-life Insurance Company.The total investment made by the company along with M/s Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company is Rs.12 Crores.During the year 2011-12, Company opened a branch in Silchar. In 2017-18, it opened three new branches; commenced an exercise to upgrade its ERP system to make data available online. The Company acquired a 90% equity stake in CAPL Motor Parts Private Limited, Ahmedabad on 29th November 2017 and CAPL Motor Parts Private Limited became a subsidiary of Company; in 2019, it opened 5 new branches in interior areas of states.During the year 2023-24, Company sold a part of its holding in Transenergy Private Limited. Consequent to this, with effect from 24th March, 2023 Transenergy Private Limited ceased to be an Associate of the Company. The Company opened 4 new branches and added a new product line in 2024.
The India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1192 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd is ₹1487.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd is 19.64 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd is ₹895 and ₹1500 as of 06 Jan ‘25
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.34%, 3 Years at 15.19%, 1 Year at 18.17%, 6 Month at 6.97%, 3 Month at -9.09% and 1 Month at 1.91%.
