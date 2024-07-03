iifl-logo-icon 1
1,192
(-1.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:44:06 AM

  • Open1,212.75
  • Day's High1,212.75
  • 52 Wk High1,500
  • Prev. Close1,212.45
  • Day's Low1,188.1
  • 52 Wk Low 895
  • Turnover (lac)6.21
  • P/E19.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,688.68
  • EPS61.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,487.62
  • Div. Yield2.22
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1,212.75

Prev. Close

1,212.45

Turnover(Lac.)

6.21

Day's High

1,212.75

Day's Low

1,188.1

52 Week's High

1,500

52 Week's Low

895

Book Value

1,688.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,487.62

P/E

19.64

EPS

61.79

Divi. Yield

2.22

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 18

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.61%

Foreign: 0.61%

Indian: 30.10%

Non-Promoter- 10.38%

Institutions: 10.37%

Non-Institutions: 58.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.48

12.48

12.48

12.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,052.11

1,351.46

1,210.04

1,420.14

Net Worth

2,064.59

1,363.94

1,222.52

1,432.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

627.8

517.82

518.57

475.5

yoy growth (%)

21.23

-0.14

9.05

-8.36

Raw materials

-522.05

-430.27

-440.78

-403.52

As % of sales

83.15

83.09

84.99

84.86

Employee costs

-29.27

-25.84

-25.39

-20.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

71.31

65.49

60.01

43.65

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.85

-1.02

-0.87

Tax paid

-14.5

-15.21

-11.11

-12.58

Working capital

-9.91

-18.91

38.25

17.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.23

-0.14

9.05

-8.36

Op profit growth

29.14

27.15

-1.48

-0.18

EBIT growth

8.97

9.15

37.49

-4.85

Net profit growth

12.98

2.82

57.4

-3.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

741.16

725.92

646.09

531.53

532.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

741.16

725.92

646.09

531.53

532.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

35.31

30.57

14.88

24.21

26.42

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S Ram

Non Executive Director

Ananth Ramanujam

Independent Director

S Prasad

Independent Director

Rasesh R Doshi

Managing Director

N Krishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Kalyanaraman

Independent Director

S Venkatesan

Independent Director

T N P Durai

Independent Director

Sriya Chari

Deputy Managing Director

Mukund S Raghavan

Non Executive Director

Srivats Ram

Independent Director

S Ravindran

Independent Director

Srinivas Acharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd

Summary

Indian Motor Parts & Accessories Limited (IMPAL), incorporated in July, 1954 is a part TVS Group and is engaged in the distribution of automobile spare parts. IMPAL is one of the few all India distrubutors of motra parts and deals in engine group components, brake systems, fasteners, radiators, suspensions, axles, auto electricals, wheels, steering linkages, instruments clusters etc.The companys Commercial Paper has been continuously rated as P1+ by CRISIL upto Rs.900 lakhs.The company had a Partnership with M/s Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Plc UK and with M/s Sundaram Finance Limited for promotion of non-life Insurance Company.The total investment made by the company along with M/s Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company is Rs.12 Crores.During the year 2011-12, Company opened a branch in Silchar. In 2017-18, it opened three new branches; commenced an exercise to upgrade its ERP system to make data available online. The Company acquired a 90% equity stake in CAPL Motor Parts Private Limited, Ahmedabad on 29th November 2017 and CAPL Motor Parts Private Limited became a subsidiary of Company; in 2019, it opened 5 new branches in interior areas of states.During the year 2023-24, Company sold a part of its holding in Transenergy Private Limited. Consequent to this, with effect from 24th March, 2023 Transenergy Private Limited ceased to be an Associate of the Company. The Company opened 4 new branches and added a new product line in 2024.
Company FAQs

What is the India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd share price today?

The India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1192 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd is ₹1487.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd is 19.64 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd is ₹895 and ₹1500 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd?

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.34%, 3 Years at 15.19%, 1 Year at 18.17%, 6 Month at 6.97%, 3 Month at -9.09% and 1 Month at 1.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.71 %
Institutions - 10.37 %
Public - 58.92 %

