Summary

Indian Motor Parts & Accessories Limited (IMPAL), incorporated in July, 1954 is a part TVS Group and is engaged in the distribution of automobile spare parts. IMPAL is one of the few all India distrubutors of motra parts and deals in engine group components, brake systems, fasteners, radiators, suspensions, axles, auto electricals, wheels, steering linkages, instruments clusters etc.The companys Commercial Paper has been continuously rated as P1+ by CRISIL upto Rs.900 lakhs.The company had a Partnership with M/s Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Plc UK and with M/s Sundaram Finance Limited for promotion of non-life Insurance Company.The total investment made by the company along with M/s Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company is Rs.12 Crores.During the year 2011-12, Company opened a branch in Silchar. In 2017-18, it opened three new branches; commenced an exercise to upgrade its ERP system to make data available online. The Company acquired a 90% equity stake in CAPL Motor Parts Private Limited, Ahmedabad on 29th November 2017 and CAPL Motor Parts Private Limited became a subsidiary of Company; in 2019, it opened 5 new branches in interior areas of states.During the year 2023-24, Company sold a part of its holding in Transenergy Private Limited. Consequent to this, with effect from 24th March, 2023 Transenergy Private Limited ceased to be an Associate of the Company. The Company opened 4 new branches and added a new product line in 2024.

