India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd AGM

India Motor Part CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Jul 202416 May 2024
India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 16-Jul-2024 to 24-Jul-2024 for the purpose of Dividend and 70th Annual General Meeting. India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that the Proceedings of 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 24, 2024 and Chairmans Speech. India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE regarding the details of Voting results at the 70th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on July 24, 2024, under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

India Motor Part: Related News

No Record Found

