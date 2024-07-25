India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 16-Jul-2024 to 24-Jul-2024 for the purpose of Dividend and 70th Annual General Meeting. India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that the Proceedings of 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 24, 2024 and Chairmans Speech. India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE regarding the details of Voting results at the 70th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on July 24, 2024, under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)