India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd Quarterly Results

1,190
(1.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

190.4

197.89

178.56

186.38

181.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

190.4

197.89

178.56

186.38

181.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.05

10.44

10.15

6.66

11.97

Total Income

205.45

208.33

188.71

193.04

193.66

Total Expenditure

176

183.17

163.76

172.87

167.96

PBIDT

29.45

25.16

24.95

20.17

25.7

Interest

0

0

0.01

0

0.01

PBDT

29.45

25.16

24.94

20.17

25.69

Depreciation

0.3

0.3

0.31

0.3

0.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.37

4.7

4.51

4.03

4.38

Deferred Tax

2.18

-0.68

0.3

0.65

-0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

22.6

20.84

19.82

15.19

21.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

22.6

20.84

19.82

15.19

21.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

22.6

20.84

19.82

15.19

21.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

18.11

16.7

15.88

12.17

16.87

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

90

0

Equity

12.48

12.48

12.48

12.48

12.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.46

12.71

13.97

10.82

14.14

PBDTM(%)

15.46

12.71

13.96

10.82

14.13

PATM(%)

11.86

10.53

11.09

8.15

11.59

