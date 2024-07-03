India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
190.4
197.89
178.56
186.38
181.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
190.4
197.89
178.56
186.38
181.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.05
10.44
10.15
6.66
11.97
Total Income
205.45
208.33
188.71
193.04
193.66
Total Expenditure
176
183.17
163.76
172.87
167.96
PBIDT
29.45
25.16
24.95
20.17
25.7
Interest
0
0
0.01
0
0.01
PBDT
29.45
25.16
24.94
20.17
25.69
Depreciation
0.3
0.3
0.31
0.3
0.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.37
4.7
4.51
4.03
4.38
Deferred Tax
2.18
-0.68
0.3
0.65
-0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
22.6
20.84
19.82
15.19
21.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
22.6
20.84
19.82
15.19
21.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
22.6
20.84
19.82
15.19
21.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
18.11
16.7
15.88
12.17
16.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
90
0
Equity
12.48
12.48
12.48
12.48
12.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.46
12.71
13.97
10.82
14.14
PBDTM(%)
15.46
12.71
13.96
10.82
14.13
PATM(%)
11.86
10.53
11.09
8.15
11.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.