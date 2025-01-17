Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.55
-0.17
11.13
-7.67
Op profit growth
29.29
26.67
0.95
0.29
EBIT growth
8.64
9.4
39.44
-4.5
Net profit growth
14.86
6.75
57.97
-2.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.04
8.5
6.7
7.37
EBIT margin
11.22
12.55
11.45
9.13
Net profit margin
9.4
9.95
9.3
6.54
RoCE
5.12
5.23
6.37
5.22
RoNW
1.13
1.11
1.36
0.96
RoA
1.07
1.03
1.29
0.93
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
48.77
42.44
39.73
37.4
Dividend per share
13
10
10
11
Cash EPS
48.02
41.66
38.83
36.61
Book value per share
988.8
1,154.63
751.91
1,057.97
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.44
16.11
12.58
18.53
P/CEPS
15.68
16.41
12.87
18.93
P/B
0.76
0.59
0.66
0.65
EV/EBIDTA
12.68
11.62
9.84
19.3
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
29.18
Tax payout
-20.61
-23.25
-18.7
-28.86
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
47.55
53.62
50.17
47.72
Inventory days
33.96
39.04
39.54
37.17
Creditor days
-42.15
-41.18
-28.61
-34.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-906.25
-2,224.33
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
-0.04
-0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.17
-1.49
-0.35
-0.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-83.23
-83.15
-85.04
-84.86
Employee costs
-4.61
-4.93
-4.84
-4.26
Other costs
-3.11
-3.4
-3.4
-3.48
