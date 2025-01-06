India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
71.31
65.49
60.01
43.65
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.85
-1.02
-0.87
Tax paid
-14.5
-15.21
-11.11
-12.58
Working capital
-9.91
-18.91
38.25
17.6
Other operating items
Operating
46.12
30.52
86.12
47.79
Capital expenditure
0.6
0.18
2.8
0.42
Free cash flow
46.72
30.7
88.92
48.21
Equity raised
2,573.37
2,292.59
1,748.22
1,587.35
Investing
-247.78
549.55
66.13
120.22
Financing
5.33
-13.58
-5.69
7.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
9.15
Net in cash
2,377.64
2,859.26
1,897.59
1,772.15
