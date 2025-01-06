iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,169.75
(-3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd

India Motor Part FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

71.31

65.49

60.01

43.65

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.85

-1.02

-0.87

Tax paid

-14.5

-15.21

-11.11

-12.58

Working capital

-9.91

-18.91

38.25

17.6

Other operating items

Operating

46.12

30.52

86.12

47.79

Capital expenditure

0.6

0.18

2.8

0.42

Free cash flow

46.72

30.7

88.92

48.21

Equity raised

2,573.37

2,292.59

1,748.22

1,587.35

Investing

-247.78

549.55

66.13

120.22

Financing

5.33

-13.58

-5.69

7.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

9.15

Net in cash

2,377.64

2,859.26

1,897.59

1,772.15

India Motor Part : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.