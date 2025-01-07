iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,183
(1.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:07:19 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

627.8

517.82

518.57

475.5

yoy growth (%)

21.23

-0.14

9.05

-8.36

Raw materials

-522.05

-430.27

-440.78

-403.52

As % of sales

83.15

83.09

84.99

84.86

Employee costs

-29.27

-25.84

-25.39

-20.33

As % of sales

4.66

4.99

4.89

4.27

Other costs

-19.58

-17.65

-17.75

-16.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.11

3.4

3.42

3.46

Operating profit

56.9

44.06

34.64

35.17

OPM

9.06

8.5

6.68

7.39

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.85

-1.02

-0.87

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.02

0

0

Other income

15.27

22.3

26.38

9.35

Profit before tax

71.31

65.49

60.01

43.65

Taxes

-14.5

-15.21

-11.11

-12.58

Tax rate

-20.33

-23.22

-18.52

-28.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

56.81

50.28

48.9

31.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

56.81

50.28

48.9

31.06

yoy growth (%)

12.98

2.82

57.4

-3.35

NPM

9.04

9.7

9.42

6.53

India Motor Part : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.