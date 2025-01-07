Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
627.8
517.82
518.57
475.5
yoy growth (%)
21.23
-0.14
9.05
-8.36
Raw materials
-522.05
-430.27
-440.78
-403.52
As % of sales
83.15
83.09
84.99
84.86
Employee costs
-29.27
-25.84
-25.39
-20.33
As % of sales
4.66
4.99
4.89
4.27
Other costs
-19.58
-17.65
-17.75
-16.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.11
3.4
3.42
3.46
Operating profit
56.9
44.06
34.64
35.17
OPM
9.06
8.5
6.68
7.39
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.85
-1.02
-0.87
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.02
0
0
Other income
15.27
22.3
26.38
9.35
Profit before tax
71.31
65.49
60.01
43.65
Taxes
-14.5
-15.21
-11.11
-12.58
Tax rate
-20.33
-23.22
-18.52
-28.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
56.81
50.28
48.9
31.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
56.81
50.28
48.9
31.06
yoy growth (%)
12.98
2.82
57.4
-3.35
NPM
9.04
9.7
9.42
6.53
