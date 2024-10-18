|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE regarding Board Meeting Intimation for Results. India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE about : (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE about : 1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2024 2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2024 3. Standalone Limited Review for the period ended June 30, 2024 4. Consolidated Limited Review for the period ended June 30, 2024 Read less..
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 16, 2024 inter-alia to consider the following: 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2024. 22. To recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-24 India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 16, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 18 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 16, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following : - A dividend of Rs. 18/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (180%) has been recommended for the financial year 2023-24 on paid up capital of Rs. 12.48 crores, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 70th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on or before August 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 29, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter / nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2. Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any for the financial year 2023-24. India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on January 29, 2024 inter alia, has: - Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 9/- (90%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24 on the paid-up capital of Rs.12.48 Crores. The interim dividend will be paid on or before February 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.