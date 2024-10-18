iifl-logo-icon 1
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd Board Meeting

1,135.95
(-0.75%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:04 PM

India Motor Part CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE regarding Board Meeting Intimation for Results. India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE about : (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202427 Sep 2024
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting.
Board Meeting31 Jul 202431 Jul 2024
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE about : 1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2024 2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2024 3. Standalone Limited Review for the period ended June 30, 2024 4. Consolidated Limited Review for the period ended June 30, 2024 Read less..
Board Meeting16 May 202410 May 2024
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 16, 2024 inter-alia to consider the following: 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2024. 22. To recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-24 India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 16, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 18 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 16, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following : - A dividend of Rs. 18/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (180%) has been recommended for the financial year 2023-24 on paid up capital of Rs. 12.48 crores, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 70th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on or before August 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on January 29, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter / nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2. Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any for the financial year 2023-24. India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on January 29, 2024 inter alia, has: - Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 9/- (90%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24 on the paid-up capital of Rs.12.48 Crores. The interim dividend will be paid on or before February 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)

