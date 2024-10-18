India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 16, 2024 inter-alia to consider the following: 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2024. 22. To recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2023-24 India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 16, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 18 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 16, 2024, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following : - A dividend of Rs. 18/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (180%) has been recommended for the financial year 2023-24 on paid up capital of Rs. 12.48 crores, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 70th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid on or before August 22, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)