|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|-
|18
|180
|Final
|India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 16, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 18 per equity share.
|Dividend
|2 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|9
|90
|Interim
|India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on January 29, 2024 inter alia, has: - Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 9/- (90%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24 on the paid-up capital of Rs.12.48 Crores. The interim dividend will be paid on or before February 28, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.