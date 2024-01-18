India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on January 29, 2024 inter alia, has: - Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 9/- (90%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24 on the paid-up capital of Rs.12.48 Crores. The interim dividend will be paid on or before February 28, 2024.