SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹518.65
Prev. Close₹512.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹330.52
Day's High₹518.65
Day's Low₹490
52 Week's High₹697.5
52 Week's Low₹431.5
Book Value₹180.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,994.79
P/E24.48
EPS20.94
Divi. Yield0.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
60.19
60.19
60.19
60.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
967.45
868.65
799.75
746.55
Net Worth
1,027.64
928.84
859.94
806.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,585.3
1,640.02
1,684.17
1,368.65
yoy growth (%)
-3.33
-2.62
23.05
Raw materials
-1,018.55
-1,035.53
-1,068.16
-877.76
As % of sales
64.24
63.14
63.42
64.13
Employee costs
-208.87
-223.29
-202.01
-171.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
85.47
80.92
97.67
48.88
Depreciation
-68.57
-75.6
-55.12
-47.66
Tax paid
-20.24
-20
-29.95
-8.84
Working capital
43.75
-196.35
210.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.33
-2.62
23.05
Op profit growth
-3.32
-14.71
48.42
EBIT growth
1.08
-31.1
60.78
Net profit growth
7.07
-10.04
75.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,521.11
2,908.91
2,323.7
1,863.57
1,943.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,521.11
2,908.91
2,323.7
1,863.57
1,943.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.74
12.49
6.98
10.78
10.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CMD & CEO
Jayant Davar
Non Executive Director
MONICA DAVAR
Non Executive Director
Neel Jay Davar
Non Executive Director
Sandeep Dinodia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arjun Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Archana Capoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vimal Mahendru
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharat Anand
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vikrampati Singhania
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aabha Bakaya
Reports by Sandhar Technologies Limited
Summary
Sandhar Technologies Limited was incorporated as Sandhar Locking Devices Private Limited on October 19, 1987, at New Delhi, India, as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Sandhar Locking Devices Limited on conversion to a Public Limited Company, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana, to the Company on September 21, 1992. Subsequently, the name was was changed from Sandhar Locking Devices Limited to Sandhar Technologies Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, was issued by the RoC to Company on November 11, 2005.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and assembling of automotive components for the automotive industry. The Companys business involves designing and manufacturing a diverse range of automotive components, parts and systems, driven by technology, process, people and governance. Presently, STL manufactures 21 categories of products, including such product categories that are manufactured through its Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures, which cater to different industry segments. The Portfolio comprises various categories of products including safety and security systems such as lock assemblies, mirror assemblies, operator cabins for off-highway vehicles, aluminium spools, spindles, and hubs. The Company also manufactures other product categories including wheel assemblies, handle bar assemblies, brake panel asse
The Sandhar Technologies Limited shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹497.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sandhar Technologies Limited is ₹2994.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sandhar Technologies Limited is 24.48 and 2.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sandhar Technologies Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sandhar Technologies Limited is ₹431.5 and ₹697.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sandhar Technologies Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.06%, 3 Years at 25.32%, 1 Year at 5.17%, 6 Month at -14.04%, 3 Month at -7.93% and 1 Month at -8.76%.
