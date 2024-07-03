iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sandhar Technologies Limited Share Price

497.55
(-2.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open518.65
  • Day's High518.65
  • 52 Wk High697.5
  • Prev. Close512.5
  • Day's Low490
  • 52 Wk Low 431.5
  • Turnover (lac)330.52
  • P/E24.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value180.93
  • EPS20.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,994.79
  • Div. Yield0.63
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sandhar Technologies Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

518.65

Prev. Close

512.5

Turnover(Lac.)

330.52

Day's High

518.65

Day's Low

490

52 Week's High

697.5

52 Week's Low

431.5

Book Value

180.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,994.79

P/E

24.48

EPS

20.94

Divi. Yield

0.63

Sandhar Technologies Limited Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.25

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sandhar Technologies Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sandhar Technologies Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.38%

Non-Promoter- 17.06%

Institutions: 17.06%

Non-Institutions: 12.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sandhar Technologies Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

60.19

60.19

60.19

60.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

967.45

868.65

799.75

746.55

Net Worth

1,027.64

928.84

859.94

806.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,585.3

1,640.02

1,684.17

1,368.65

yoy growth (%)

-3.33

-2.62

23.05

Raw materials

-1,018.55

-1,035.53

-1,068.16

-877.76

As % of sales

64.24

63.14

63.42

64.13

Employee costs

-208.87

-223.29

-202.01

-171.36

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

85.47

80.92

97.67

48.88

Depreciation

-68.57

-75.6

-55.12

-47.66

Tax paid

-20.24

-20

-29.95

-8.84

Working capital

43.75

-196.35

210.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.33

-2.62

23.05

Op profit growth

-3.32

-14.71

48.42

EBIT growth

1.08

-31.1

60.78

Net profit growth

7.07

-10.04

75.94

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,521.11

2,908.91

2,323.7

1,863.57

1,943.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,521.11

2,908.91

2,323.7

1,863.57

1,943.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.74

12.49

6.98

10.78

10.05

View Annually Results

Sandhar Technologies Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sandhar Technologies Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CMD & CEO

Jayant Davar

Non Executive Director

MONICA DAVAR

Non Executive Director

Neel Jay Davar

Non Executive Director

Sandeep Dinodia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arjun Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Archana Capoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vimal Mahendru

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharat Anand

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vikrampati Singhania

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aabha Bakaya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sandhar Technologies Limited

Summary

Sandhar Technologies Limited was incorporated as Sandhar Locking Devices Private Limited on October 19, 1987, at New Delhi, India, as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Sandhar Locking Devices Limited on conversion to a Public Limited Company, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana, to the Company on September 21, 1992. Subsequently, the name was was changed from Sandhar Locking Devices Limited to Sandhar Technologies Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, was issued by the RoC to Company on November 11, 2005.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and assembling of automotive components for the automotive industry. The Companys business involves designing and manufacturing a diverse range of automotive components, parts and systems, driven by technology, process, people and governance. Presently, STL manufactures 21 categories of products, including such product categories that are manufactured through its Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures, which cater to different industry segments. The Portfolio comprises various categories of products including safety and security systems such as lock assemblies, mirror assemblies, operator cabins for off-highway vehicles, aluminium spools, spindles, and hubs. The Company also manufactures other product categories including wheel assemblies, handle bar assemblies, brake panel asse
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sandhar Technologies Limited share price today?

The Sandhar Technologies Limited shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹497.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sandhar Technologies Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sandhar Technologies Limited is ₹2994.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sandhar Technologies Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Sandhar Technologies Limited is 24.48 and 2.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sandhar Technologies Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sandhar Technologies Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sandhar Technologies Limited is ₹431.5 and ₹697.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sandhar Technologies Limited?

Sandhar Technologies Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.06%, 3 Years at 25.32%, 1 Year at 5.17%, 6 Month at -14.04%, 3 Month at -7.93% and 1 Month at -8.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sandhar Technologies Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Sandhar Technologies Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 70.38 %
Institutions - 17.07 %
Public - 12.55 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sandhar Technologies Limited

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.