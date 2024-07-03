Summary

Sandhar Technologies Limited was incorporated as Sandhar Locking Devices Private Limited on October 19, 1987, at New Delhi, India, as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company was subsequently changed to Sandhar Locking Devices Limited on conversion to a Public Limited Company, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon change of name was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana, to the Company on September 21, 1992. Subsequently, the name was was changed from Sandhar Locking Devices Limited to Sandhar Technologies Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, was issued by the RoC to Company on November 11, 2005.The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and assembling of automotive components for the automotive industry. The Companys business involves designing and manufacturing a diverse range of automotive components, parts and systems, driven by technology, process, people and governance. Presently, STL manufactures 21 categories of products, including such product categories that are manufactured through its Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures, which cater to different industry segments. The Portfolio comprises various categories of products including safety and security systems such as lock assemblies, mirror assemblies, operator cabins for off-highway vehicles, aluminium spools, spindles, and hubs. The Company also manufactures other product categories including wheel assemblies, handle bar assemblies, brake panel asse

Read More