Sandhar Technologies Limited Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
85.47
80.92
97.67
48.88
Depreciation
-68.57
-75.6
-55.12
-47.66
Tax paid
-20.24
-20
-29.95
-8.84
Working capital
43.75
-196.35
210.84
Other operating items
Operating
40.41
-211.03
223.43
Capital expenditure
60.67
195.93
112.16
Free cash flow
101.08
-15.1
335.59
Equity raised
1,386.19
1,207.34
755.31
Investing
23.15
41.96
14.31
Financing
36.77
-587.72
39.79
Dividends paid
7.52
7.52
12.03
5.12
Net in cash
1,554.71
654
1,157.04
