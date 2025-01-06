iifl-logo-icon 1
Sandhar Technologies Limited Cash Flow Statement

497.55
(-2.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sandhar Technologies Limited

Sandhar Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

85.47

80.92

97.67

48.88

Depreciation

-68.57

-75.6

-55.12

-47.66

Tax paid

-20.24

-20

-29.95

-8.84

Working capital

43.75

-196.35

210.84

Other operating items

Operating

40.41

-211.03

223.43

Capital expenditure

60.67

195.93

112.16

Free cash flow

101.08

-15.1

335.59

Equity raised

1,386.19

1,207.34

755.31

Investing

23.15

41.96

14.31

Financing

36.77

-587.72

39.79

Dividends paid

7.52

7.52

12.03

5.12

Net in cash

1,554.71

654

1,157.04

