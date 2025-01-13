Sandhar Technologies Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
60.19
60.19
60.19
60.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
967.45
868.65
799.75
746.55
Net Worth
1,027.64
928.84
859.94
806.74
Minority Interest
Debt
210.08
145.6
263.23
61.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.25
11.66
13.28
13.91
Total Liabilities
1,246.97
1,086.1
1,136.45
882.26
Fixed Assets
729.69
666.01
690.38
609.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
230.93
195.71
163.65
114.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.12
5.81
4.86
3.96
Networking Capital
279.21
217.88
276.47
153.03
Inventories
178.63
165.22
156.55
134.22
Inventory Days
30.9
Sundry Debtors
402.43
293.01
406.59
348.33
Debtor Days
80.19
Other Current Assets
100.93
58.72
43.28
39.03
Sundry Creditors
-335.35
-243.52
-274.52
-300.37
Creditor Days
69.15
Other Current Liabilities
-67.42
-55.55
-55.43
-68.18
Cash
1.02
0.7
1.08
1.69
Total Assets
1,246.97
1,086.11
1,136.44
882.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.