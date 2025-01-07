iifl-logo-icon 1
Sandhar Technologies Limited Profit & Loss Statement

496.05
(-0.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,585.3

1,640.02

1,684.17

1,368.65

yoy growth (%)

-3.33

-2.62

23.05

Raw materials

-1,018.55

-1,035.53

-1,068.16

-877.76

As % of sales

64.24

63.14

63.42

64.13

Employee costs

-208.87

-223.29

-202.01

-171.36

As % of sales

13.17

13.61

11.99

12.52

Other costs

-204.13

-222.16

-227.5

-193.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.87

13.54

13.5

14.16

Operating profit

153.74

159.03

186.48

125.64

OPM

9.69

9.69

11.07

9.17

Depreciation

-68.57

-75.6

-55.12

-47.66

Interest expense

-9.09

-12.63

-38.11

-35.57

Other income

9.39

10.12

4.44

6.47

Profit before tax

85.47

80.92

97.67

48.88

Taxes

-20.24

-20

-29.95

-8.84

Tax rate

-23.68

-24.71

-30.66

-18.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

65.23

60.92

67.72

40.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-1.55

Net profit

65.23

60.92

67.72

38.49

yoy growth (%)

7.07

-10.04

75.94

NPM

4.11

3.71

4.02

2.81

