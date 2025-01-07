Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,585.3
1,640.02
1,684.17
1,368.65
yoy growth (%)
-3.33
-2.62
23.05
Raw materials
-1,018.55
-1,035.53
-1,068.16
-877.76
As % of sales
64.24
63.14
63.42
64.13
Employee costs
-208.87
-223.29
-202.01
-171.36
As % of sales
13.17
13.61
11.99
12.52
Other costs
-204.13
-222.16
-227.5
-193.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.87
13.54
13.5
14.16
Operating profit
153.74
159.03
186.48
125.64
OPM
9.69
9.69
11.07
9.17
Depreciation
-68.57
-75.6
-55.12
-47.66
Interest expense
-9.09
-12.63
-38.11
-35.57
Other income
9.39
10.12
4.44
6.47
Profit before tax
85.47
80.92
97.67
48.88
Taxes
-20.24
-20
-29.95
-8.84
Tax rate
-23.68
-24.71
-30.66
-18.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
65.23
60.92
67.72
40.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-1.55
Net profit
65.23
60.92
67.72
38.49
yoy growth (%)
7.07
-10.04
75.94
NPM
4.11
3.71
4.02
2.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.