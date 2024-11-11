Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 21 Oct 2024

Sandhar Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 11th November 2024 inter alia to Consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. the 11th November, 2024, which commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 01:50 P.M. approved the following items as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Sandhar Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. Outcome of the Board Meeting held for the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report and other matters. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

Sandhar Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Audit Report; and ii. Consider recommendation of the Final Dividend Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held on today i.e., the 23 May, 2024, which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 05.35 P.M. inter alia, considered and approved the following item of business: 1.Audited Financial Statements (Consolidated and Standalone) for the Financial year ended the 31 March, 2024 and take note of the Auditors Report thereon. 2. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended the 31% March, 2024 (Financial Result). 3. Recommended a final dividend @ INR 3.25/- per share for financial year ended the 31 March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

In Compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., the 20th day of March, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved: a) Annual Operating Plan and Capex Budget for the Financial Year 2024-25. b) Designated the Business Heads/ Chief Operating Officers of all Four Business Verticals as Key Managerial Personnel.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 9 Jan 2024