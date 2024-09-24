The 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 24th eptember, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC). Outcome of the Board Meeting held for the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report and other matters. Proceedings of 32nd Annual General meeting of the Company held on 24th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)